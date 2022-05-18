Connect with us

Speaker Justin Muturi presents the CBS award to Kisumu Town West MP Olago Aluoch/National Assembly

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi presents 14 MPs, House Clerks and Controller of Budget with national honours

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — Fourteen Members of Parliament and three senior Parliamentary staff were on Tuesday conferred with various national honours and awards in recognition of the their good deeds.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi presented insignia to respective recipients nominated by the Parliamentary Honours Advisory Committee who were among several Kenyans decorated by President Uhuru Kenyatta vide Gazette Notice 13598 on December 11, 2021.

Speaking during the event, Muturi congratulated the recipients and encouraged them to accelerate the good deeds that earned them the recognition.

“I wish to urge you to keep on with the impeccable deeds that earned you the various state honours but also implore upon you to live up to the high moral calling expected of holders of national honours and awards,” the Speaker urged.

The MPs include Peter Mwathi (Limuru), Silas Moiben (Moiben), Ezekieli Machogu (Nyaribari Masaba), Muturi Kigano (Kangema), Swarup Mishra (Kessess), Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi), Mishi Mboko(Likoni), Ben Momanyi (Borabu) and Wambugu Ngunjiri (Nyeri Town).

Others are Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, former Senate Majority Whip Kimani Wamatangi and Nominated Senator Beatrice Kwamboka.

Kisumu Town West MP Olago Aluoch, the outgoing Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai and Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o were awarded with the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS).

Image
Speaker Muturi poses for a group photo with the 14 recipients who are among several Kenyans decorated by President Uhuru Kenyatta vide Gazette Notice 13598 on 11th December, 2021.

Deputy Clerks of National Assembly Jeremiah Ndombi, Serah Kioko and Mohamed Ali, were awarded with the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS).

Decoration of Kenyans with impeccable achievements with national honours and awards is guided by Article 132(4) of the Constitution which empowers the President to “confer honours in the name of People and the Republic.”

Further, Parliament enacted the Parliamentary Honours Act, 2013 which in turn established three Advisory Committees to assist the President in identifying nominees in accordance with the Act.

Among these advisory Committees is the Parliamentary Honours Advisory Committee chaired by the two Speakers of Parliament.

Other Members of the Parliamentary Honours Committee present during Tuesday’s event were the Vice Chairperson of the Parliamentary Service Commission, Naomi Shaban, Senate Minority Leader James Orengo and Deputy Clerks of the two Houses of Parliament.

