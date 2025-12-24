Connect with us

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi to Quit ODM, Eyes New Political Party Ahead of 2027 Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24 – Suba South Member of Parliament Caroli Omondi has announced his decision to leave the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), stating that he will not seek re-election under the party’s banner.

Instead, Omondi revealed plans to contest future elections under a yet-to-be-launched political outfit.

The move is set to add to growing unease within the opposition party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during an interview on NTV, Omondi cited frustrations with ODM’s internal processes, leadership approach, and what he described as a departure from the party’s founding ideals as the key drivers of his decision.

“It is not my intention to seek re-election on an ODM ticket. I think I will run for re-election on a different party. The only thing I can say is that it is not one of the known parties; it will be a new party,” Omondi said.

Zoning and closed nominations

The Suba South legislator accused ODM of preparing to introduce zoning arrangements that he says will effectively lock out certain aspirants, particularly in areas considered party strongholds.

According to Omondi, such moves undermine political competition and deny voters meaningful choice.

“They once threatened to expel me, and I know they will come up with zoning rules. Didn’t they just do that in Kasipul?” he posed.

“What about the other people who want to run in ODM strongholds? Where will they go? They will do zoning, and we know they will not do credible nominations. People must have choices.”

Zoning, a practice where parties unofficially ring-fence seats for preferred candidates, has long been controversial in  politics, often accused of breeding discontent, defections and parallel candidacies.

Claims of external influence

Omondi further suggested that ODM’s decision-making may no longer be fully autonomous, hinting at influence from outside the party’s traditional structures  an allegation likely to heighten debate within ODM ranks.

“What that implies is that that call came from somewhere else, and that worried me because it therefore seems ODM is getting directions and control from somewhere else,” he said.

Beyond nomination politics, Omondi questioned the party’s ideological direction, arguing that ODM has strayed from the intellectual and reformist foundations on which it was established.

“I do not feel that the current ODM and its leadership embrace the ideological and intellectual underpinnings upon which we founded the party,” he said.

 “I find it very short-termist, interested in imagery and not characterized by deep thinking.”

Omondi’s remarks come at a time when ODM is navigating internal uncertainty following major political realignments and debates over its future role nationally.

