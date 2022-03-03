Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Odinga told his supporters in Nakuru, that the movement which comprises of the ODM, the ruling Jubilee Party and other affiliate parties is unstoppable/FILE/Raila Odinga Press

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We will unveil Azimio candidate, running mate on March 12: Raila

Published

NAKURU, Kenya Mar 3 — Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga says the Azimio La Umoja Coalition will name its presidential candidate during a public rally to be held at the Nairobi’s Jacaranda Grounds on March 12.

Odinga told his supporters in Nakuru, that the movement which comprises of the ODM, the ruling Jubilee Party and other affiliate parties is unstoppable.

“The Azimio La Umoja has kicked off its popularisation tour here in Nakuru and will proceed to other counties. The tour will culminate with a public rally at the Embakasi’s Jacaranda Grounds where we will unveil the Azimio La Umoja Coalition Party and then we will choose our Presidential Candidate,” he said on Wednesday.

Odinga made the announcement a day after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka suspended the signing of a grand coalition agreement that had been scheduled to create room for new interested parties that wished to join the alliance.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Musyoka said he was ready and willing to lead the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) in negotiations with Azimio on the basis of a 2017 deal he separately negotiated with Odinga away from the National Super Alliance.

The 2017 accord provided that Odinga will stand down for the Wiper leader in 2022 whether or not he won the election.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Karua denies quitting OKA following pact with Azimio La Umoja

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has denied social media reports that she has quit One Kenya Alliance following the decision...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru, Raila set for countrywide Azimio tours

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have announced plans to start countrywide campaigns to popularise the Azimio...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru says Ruto is an uncontrolled missile that can cause destruction

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the second time openly blasted his deputy William Ruto, equating his ambition to succeed...

5 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Yatani revamps move to lock North Eastern Region behind Odinga’s presidential bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – Leaders from Arid and Semi-Arid areas under the UPIA party have promised to lock the North Eastern Region behind...

February 23, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila urges Mombasa residents to support his State House bid one more time

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga on Sunday continued with his coastal region tour to popularize his Azimio...

February 20, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kuria steers clear of national politics, fights for village parties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has vowed to resist coercion to choose which of the two main...

February 19, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila fights off State project tag as he seeks support in coast region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga began his four-day campaign tour of the coastal region on Saturday making...

February 19, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto takes campaign tour to lower eastern as Raila heads to the coast

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto were on Saturday set to continue with...

February 19, 2022