We will unveil Azimio candidate, running mate on March 12: Raila

NAKURU, Kenya Mar 3 — Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga says the Azimio La Umoja Coalition will name its presidential candidate during a public rally to be held at the Nairobi’s Jacaranda Grounds on March 12.

Odinga told his supporters in Nakuru, that the movement which comprises of the ODM, the ruling Jubilee Party and other affiliate parties is unstoppable.

“The Azimio La Umoja has kicked off its popularisation tour here in Nakuru and will proceed to other counties. The tour will culminate with a public rally at the Embakasi’s Jacaranda Grounds where we will unveil the Azimio La Umoja Coalition Party and then we will choose our Presidential Candidate,” he said on Wednesday.

Odinga made the announcement a day after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka suspended the signing of a grand coalition agreement that had been scheduled to create room for new interested parties that wished to join the alliance.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Musyoka said he was ready and willing to lead the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) in negotiations with Azimio on the basis of a 2017 deal he separately negotiated with Odinga away from the National Super Alliance.

The 2017 accord provided that Odinga will stand down for the Wiper leader in 2022 whether or not he won the election.