Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru (left) and former Mukurweini MP Kabando Wa Kabando (right)/CFM

2022 ELECTIONS

Jubilee’s Kibiru concedes defeat in Kirinyaga, NARC Kenya’s Kabando submits in Nyeri

Kibiru was eyeing the Kirinyaga governor seat in a bid to unseat incumbent Anne Waiguru while Kabando sought to replace Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina (Jubilee Party) in Nyeri who is vying for the county’s governorship.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 — Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru and Kabando Wa Kabando have now joined the list of leaders conceding defeat after losing in Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties Gubernatorial and Senatorial race respectively.

Kibiru was eyeing the Kirinyaga governor seat in a bid to unseat incumbent Anne Waiguru while Kabando sought to replace Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina (Jubilee Party) in Nyeri who is vying for the county’s governorship.

“Voters have spoken. It’s my turn to concede, which I do. Congrats to all winners. As always, I remain actively involved in matters of public interest,” Kabando said po Wednesday, a day after the election.

Senator Charles Kibiru who contested the gubernatorial election on a Jubilee Party ticket affirmed the will of the people without naming the likely winner he was conceding to.

“I take this early opportunity to accept and respect the choice of Kirinyaga voters in relation to the just concluded Gubernatorial elections where I was a candidate.”

“I wish to thank all my supporters, my electoral team, friends, my running mate Hon. Peter Ndambiri and my family for your support during the entire electioneering period,” Kibiru said.

Others who vied include Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici (Independent), former Mwea MP Peter Gitau (NARC Kenya) and Comba Ndau of KADU Asili.

In Nyeri County, Pricilla Nyokabi who was seeking the Senator’s seat also conceded defeat saying, “Yellow fever has consumed us in Nyeri, but yote tisa twashukuru (all said and done), moving on.”

Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut also conceded defeat and congratulated former MP Samuel Chepkonga (UDA).

“To the people of Ainabkoi, thank you for the opportunity you gave me to serve you as a Member of Parliament for the last 5 years. It’s an honour. I congratulate Chepkonga as he prepares to take the office and move Ainabkoi forward,” Chepkut said.

Comedian MC Jessy who ran as Independent after losing in UDA nominations also conceded after losing in South Imenti in Meru County.

