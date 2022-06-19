UDA asks IEBC to summon Mutyambai, Babu Owino over attempts to disrupt Jacaranda rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is now calling on the electoral commission to summon the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino over attempts to disrupt a Kenya Kwanza rally in Jacaranda.

In a letter addressed to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina stated that the National Police Service was used, by ODM Party and Azimio Coalition to create tension with the sole intention to unlawfully interfere with rally.

Maina noted that the UDA MP Candidate for Embakasi East Constituency Francis Mureithi had hired the grounds on June 15 having paid a Sh30,000 feed to Nairobi County only to find heavy contingent of police officers blocking access the venue.

“The blatant use of Babu Owino’s letterhead clearly overemphasis his overreaching and unacceptable abuse of the National Police Service in blocking our candidates from holding his peaceful campaign meeting scheduled for 19th June 2022 . His approach is confrontational and militant in nature and action must be taken against Babu Owino,” she stated.

The UDA Secretary General said IEBC should consider barring Owino from participating in the August 9th polls for contravening the IEBC Electoral Code Conduct when it comes to campaigns and holding public rallies.

“The responsibility of the Commission is to reign in on Babu Owino and consider disqualifying him together with any other high-handed candidates who purport to hold the campaigns of their opponents hostage to their whimsical political ambitions which are contrary to the Constitution and the IEBC Code of Conduct,” Maina said.

Despite Kenya Kwanza Alliance managing to successfully hold the rally in the Jacaranda grounds, Deputy President William Ruto’s team encountered pockets of resistance as his convoy made its way to the rally.

“They must not accept to be used by AZIMIO & ODM political divide. The must remember that Kenya Kwanza stands a higher chance of winning the upcoming Presidential Election hence the need for them to remain act in a restrained fashion and to remain neutral as this will make it easier for them to serve under any Political divide which takes over power in 2022,” Maina stated.

The UDA presidential candidate who proceeded with his rally in Jacaranda despite the venue coming under a hail of teargas prior to his arrival as the police moved to forestall a confrontation between his supporters and those allied to Azimio said his Kenya Kwanza Alliance will resist attempts to polarize the country.

Owino on Sunday cancelled his planned prayer meeting at Jacaranda grounds in a last-ditch effort amid growing tension on the status of the Kenya Kwanza rally.

In an apparent move to forestall an imminent clash, Owino urged his supporters to keep off the venue noting that he was doing it for the sake of peace.

“I had booked Jacaranda Grounds for my function today and notified the police while Ruto booked the same venue on the same day but in 2021 as per their notification letter. I have full rights to use this ground today but let my People stay at home because we love peace,” Owino said.

Owino shared a letter indicating that he had written to the Embakasi OCPD on June 15, 2022 seeking to reserve for the grounds to hold a prayer peace meeting.

The meeting according to Owino was to honor “several of my constituents who were stabbed and were seriously injured during Ruto’s last political event in my constituency.”

The Kenya Kwanza team however insisted it had reserved the grounds having paid a fee of Sh30,000.

Ruto took to Twitter on Sunday and informed his supporters that their rally at the grounds was still on.

“The Kenya Kwanza fraternity and the entire hustler nation wishes a blessed Sunday to all na tukutane Jacaranda after church,” he said before proceeding to the rally.