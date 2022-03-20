Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

ANTI-TERROR WAR

US issues a USD5mn bounty for key Al-Shabaab operative

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 20- The United States government has issued a bounty of up to USD5 million for information on the whereabouts of Jehad Serwan Mostafa, alias Ahmed Gurey, believed be a high-ranking member of the Somalia-based militant group Al-Shabaab.

The reward notice was issued under the State Department Rewards for Justice Program who said in a statement that Mostafa, a U.S. citizen and former resident of California, has held leadership positions with the Al-Qaeda linked jihadist group responsible for attacks in East African countries including Kenya and Somalia.

The US government said that Mostafa, 41 who is on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists List, lived and graduated from college in San Diego, California, before moving to Somalia in 2005.

It is believed he participated in attacks against Ethiopian forces before joining al-Shabaab in approximately 2008.

“With al-Shabaab, Mostafa has functioned in many critical capacities, including serving as a military instructor at the group’s training camps, leading foreign fighters, operating in the group’s media wing, acting as an intermediary between al-Shabaab and other terrorist organizations, and leading the group’s use of explosives in terrorist attacks,” The US State Department Rewards for Justice said Sunday.

He is also believed to continue to play a critical role in planning operations directed against the Somali government and internationally-supported African Union forces in Somalia and East Africa. 

“As a result, Mostafa continues to pose a direct threat to U.S. forces, civilians, and interests,” the State Department said.

On October 9, 2009, Mostafa was indicted in the Southern District of California on charges of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, conspiring to provide material support to al-Shabaab, and providing material support to al-Shabaab according to the State Department.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On December 2, 2019, a superseding indictment unsealed in U.S. federal court charged Mostafa with terrorism-related offenses.

In November last year, The US government issued a bounty of up to 6 million dollars for information on the whereabouts of four other key leaders linked to the Al-Shabaab terrorist group.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Israel urges US not to drop Iran Guards from terror list

Jerusalem, Mar 18 – Israel on Friday appealed to the United States not to remove Iran’s Revolutionary Guards from its blacklist of foreign terrorist...

2 days ago

Kenya

US AFRICOM awards 3 KDF officers for heroic response to Manda Bay attack

The US AFRICOM Director of Operations Major General Gregory Anderson awarded Colonel Daniel Rotich, Major Martin Muthaura and Corporal Peter Shikuri with the awards...

2 days ago

Kenya

Ole Kiyiapi mourns KDF brother killed in Somalia IED attack

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16- Former Education Permanent Secretary James Ole Kiyiapi’s brother is among the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers who were killed on...

4 days ago

World

McDonald’s, Coca-Cola join US firms halting Russia operations

New York (AFP), Mar 8 – McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Starbucks on Tuesday bowed to public pressure and suspended their operations in Russia, joining the...

March 9, 2022

Kenya

KDF kills 4 Al-Shabaab militants in Lamu

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Four Al-Shabaab militants were on Saturday killed by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers following a gun battle in Lamu’s...

February 26, 2022

Africa

Report reveals surge in RPG launchers, machine guns in Al Shabaab’s possession

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 —  Al-Shabaab has amassed a variety of small arms and light weapons since its formation in the mid-2000s, a new...

February 23, 2022

Africa

Somalia arms embargo is failing, research says as Al Shabaab stockpiles weapons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — A Somalia-based research group, Hiraal Institute, has recommended the review of the existing United Nations arms embargo in Somalia...

February 23, 2022

Africa

Al-Shabaab spent USD24mn in arms purchasing deals in 2021: report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Somalia-based militant group Al-Shabaab spent 24 million US dollars for arms procurement in 2021, a report by Hiraal Institute,...

February 23, 2022