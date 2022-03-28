Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha/Ministry of Education

EDUCATION

Schools to revert to Jan-Dec calendar in 2023: Magoha

Prof Magoha made the statement on Monday when the Ministry of Education released the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has assured the education calendrer in both primary and secondary schools will revert to running from January to December.

Prof Magoha made the statement on Monday when the Ministry of Education released the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results.

Magata Bruce Mackenzie from Gilgil Hills Academy is the top student with 428 marks followed by Momanyi Ashley Kerubo who got 427 marks.

“These are remarkable results and I congratulate the stars of the 2021 KCPE examinations,” Magoha said when he released the results.

“There is no point of denying the candidates their examination results because of fees balances because in any cause it is known that primary school education is free in the country,” he said.

He assured that examination result slips will be released to all candidates who sat for the exams, even if they have fee balances.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Mbadi quits Homa Bay gubernatorial race, gives way to Wanga

Mbadi, in a statement issued on Monday, said his decision was a compromise as he yielded to ODM's national interests and those of Raila...

1 hour ago

BBI

Supreme Court to deliver ruling on BBI petition on Thursday

Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira confirmed the date in a notice to litigants on Monday, March 28.

2 hours ago

crime

Forest Rd assailant charged with theft, assault and destruction of property

Nyaora also faced an additional charge: malicious destruction of property when he appeared in court on Monday.

3 hours ago

County News

Speeding lorry crashes in Masinga killing 3 occupants

The three, all occupants of the lorry, died on the spot according to the police.

3 hours ago

Africa

Russia says sanctions derailing trade with Kenya, refutes claims Moscow to blame for rising commodity prices

Speaking to Capital in the Morning on Monday, Amb. Maksimychev pointed out that the sanctions are preventing Russia from selling food products to African...

4 hours ago

EDUCATION

Magoha, KNEC officials meet President Kenyatta ahead of issuance of KCPE results

The briefing session will precede the the release of the Kenya Certificate for Primary Education (KCPE) results for the year 2021.

4 hours ago

PARTY PRIMARIES

ODM sends regret letters to paid-up aspirants after handing direct tickets

The National Election Board has promised to refund the nomination fees to the unsuccessful contenders.

5 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Impeaching President Kenyatta! No, I had no such plans – Ruto

MALINDI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Deputy President William Ruto now says allegations that he had hatched a plot to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta after...

21 hours ago