Ruto asks President Kenyatta to be less aggressive towards him

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to be ‘less aggressive’ with him even as they continue to draw apart ahead of the August elections.

In an interview while in his tour in USA, Ruto stated that even though there might be differences between the on the political direction the country should take come August polls, Uhuru should tone down a little when it comes to him.

“Maybe if you get a chance to talk to President Uhuru Kenyatta, you could ask him to be less aggressive towards me. We could take this a little better,” Ruto said.

The second in command stated that the head of state should not alienate him just because of his political views.

“Democracy means that even though I don’t agree with you I should defend your right to hold a contrary view without taking any drastic action. Uhuru is my boss and friend even though we have different views,” Ruto noted.

Ruto has reiterated that the handshake was the political arsenal that took down the close political relationship between him and Kenyatta.

“We shared the same thoughts up until the handshake came about. I didn’t believe the way to consolidate our democracy is creating positions for few leaders. That was the point of departure. I believe that building inclusive economy would sort us challenges in Kenya,” he said.

This is even as he castigated the emergence of political parties rallied at joining Azimio la Umoja Movement to propel Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga presidential bid.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I didn’t believe that what’s going on in Kenya that every community is being sponsored to start a political party of some sort is the way to go,” Ruto stated.

President Kenyatta and Ruto’s relationship have been frosty in the past four years over differences related to the president’s succession in 2022.

So bad has the duo’s relationship deteriorated to the extent that the deputy president was facing an impeachment threat, but a constitutional firewall cushioned him from sacking.

For some time now Ruto has been publicly poking holes on the Jubilee’s administration’s policies, most recently terming the Building Bridges Initiative a fraud that led to the derailment of the Big Four agenda.

Kenyatta has until recently largely tolerated Ruto’s fierce criticism until recently when he has gone all out to dewilt the influence of his deputy’s presidential bid by openly campaigning for Odinga.