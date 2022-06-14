Ruto should have been arrested for land grabbing – Atwoli

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Central Organization Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has told off Deputy President William Ruto saying though he made it to the ballot, he won’t win the August 9th general elections.

Atwoli mentioned that Kenyans will not vote in a presidential candidate who will reverse the gains made in the country during the Jubilee government’s administration.

“I was the first to tell Kenyans that William Ruto will not be president and that he will not be on the ballot. If the government followed keenly they would have realized that he grabbed land that belonged to the public and built his own hotel,” Atwoli said.

The COTU boss insisted that if the government was keen, Ruto would be long arrested for land grabbing and corruption, a jail term that would have locked him from the contesting in the August 9th polls.

“They changed the narrative and said that I mentioned that the Deputy President would die, there is nothing like that. I knew that by now he would have been arrested,” Atwoli stated.

Ruto has previously told off naysayers who said he will on be on the ballot in August as he made a triumphant entry into the city’s Kamukunji grounds after being cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Ruto who made six campaign stops before arriving in Kamukunji for the grand rally told off his opponents led by KANU-rea trade unionist Francis Atwoli who once vowed the DP would not be on the ballot saying their schemes had failed.

“They were saying that I will not be on the ballot, today I have been cleared and included on the ballot paper. This is an important day, it shows that anyone in this country has the opportunity to become a President,” Ruto told an excited crowd.

The UDA presidential candidate, a frontrunner in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who backs his archrival Raila Odinga, vowed to soldier on with his quest to empower persons at the bottom of the pyramid.