Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto should have been arrested for land grabbing – Atwoli

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Central Organization Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has told off Deputy President William Ruto saying though he made it to the ballot, he won’t win the August 9th general elections.

Atwoli mentioned that Kenyans will not vote in a presidential candidate who will reverse the gains made in the country during the Jubilee government’s administration.

“I was the first to tell Kenyans that William Ruto will not be president and that he will not be on the ballot. If the government followed keenly they would have realized that he grabbed land that belonged to the public and built his own hotel,” Atwoli said.

The COTU boss insisted that if the government was keen, Ruto would be long arrested for land grabbing and corruption, a jail term that would have locked him from the contesting in the August 9th polls.

“They changed the narrative and said that I mentioned that the Deputy President would die, there is nothing like that. I knew that by now he would have been arrested,” Atwoli stated.

Ruto  has previously told off naysayers who said he will on be on the ballot in August as he made a triumphant entry into the city’s Kamukunji grounds after being cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Ruto who made six campaign stops before arriving in Kamukunji for the grand rally told off his opponents led by KANU-rea trade unionist Francis Atwoli who once vowed the DP would not be on the ballot saying their schemes had failed.

“They were saying that I will not be on the ballot, today I have been cleared and included on the ballot paper. This is an important day, it shows that anyone in this country has the opportunity to become a President,” Ruto told an excited crowd.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The UDA presidential candidate, a frontrunner in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who backs his archrival Raila Odinga, vowed to soldier on with his quest to empower persons at the bottom of the pyramid.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Don’t mock the church, Kibicho cautions Gachagua over police uniform

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has scoffed at Kenya Kwanza’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua who pledged to change the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Roots Party Presidential Candidate Wajackoyah’s family

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Root presidential aspirant George Luchiri Wajackoyah is a family man and a grandfather for that matter. The family of...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Inaugural Baringo Governor to face 2 independents in 3-horse gubernatorial race

Cheboi who previously served as CEO for Higher Education Loans Board was the third and last candidate to be cleared by IEBC during an...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Police say woman who threatened to arrest reveler at social joint an impersonator

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – The National Police Service (NPS) now says a woman who claimed to be an officer at a social joint...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Two Voters in court over Wavinya Ndeti’s Degree

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Two voters from Machakos have questioned the validity of the academic qualifications of Wavinya Ndeti who is seeking the...

4 hours ago

County News

Govt to spend Sh700mn on plan to decongest Nakuru City

 According to Nakuru Municipal Board Manager  Gitau Thabanja , construction works at the five storey complex was 70 percent complete and upon completion, the market...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Raila’s University degree should also be scrutinised – UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has now poked holes into the academic qualifications of Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Capital FM commemorates DJ CK’s first anniversary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Tuesday marks exactly one year since Capital FM Chairman Dr. Chris Kirubi aka DJ CK died. In his memory,...

7 hours ago