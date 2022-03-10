v
Top stories

MPESA crosses 30 million monthly users

SUSAN NYAWIRA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya March 10 – Safaricom’s M-PESA has crossed 30 million active monthly customers in Kenya.

Kenya remains M-PESA’s most active market accounting for more than 30 million of the service’s 51 million customers across Kenya, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Lesotho, Ghana and Egypt.

“M-PESA’s success has been achieved on the back of consistent focus on the needs of our customers by ensuring that we are constantly delivering innovations that add value to their lives.,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO – Safaricom.

The growth in M-PESA customer usage has been driven by the launch of various innovations over the years including financial services such as M-Shwari, KCB M-PESA and Fuliza.

Safaricom has equally established both local and global partnerships that enable customers to send and receive money, and to make payments across the world including with PayPal, AliExpress and Western Union.

Safaricom and Vodacom are focusing on growing the service in other markets with a goal of bringing them to the same level of maturity as Kenya.

The two organisations announced the launch of M-PESA Africa in April 2020 with a goal of consolidating M-PESA’s resources, strategy and roadmap across the continent.

Currently, M-Pesa has surpassed voice as Safaricom’s main revenue stream.

According to the telco’s H1 2021/22 results, M-Pesa revenue was Sh52.3 billion surpassing voice earnings which were at ShSh41 billion.

