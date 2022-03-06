Mandera Chief abducted six months ago freed

MANDERA, Kenya, Mar 6 – A chief who was abducted in August last year by suspected Al-Shabaab assailants in lafey, Mandera has been released.
According to police, Mohamed Bulle was released in Lamu, almost 700 kilometers away.
He was released alongside his father in-law who was also kidnapped two weeks after his abduction.
They have both been flown to Nairobi for treatment and debriefing.
In December 2020, a sub-chief was kidnapped and beheaded by suspected militants in Konton, Wajir county.
His body was found days later by herders between Khorof Harar and Konton. Police have intensified operations near the 700 kilometers Somalia border from Lamu to Mandera.
Dozens of security agents have been deployed. Militants have been staging attacks in the region, leaving many dead and destroying property. Police operations have been mounted to tackle the terror threat.
The border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants who are at times aided by locals.
The area is near the Somalia border and the militants usually cross at will and stage attacks before escaping back.