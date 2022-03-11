Fully vaccinated travelers exempted from COVID test requirement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 — Fully vaccinated travelers will now be exempted from Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test requirement, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe however said unvaccinated international travelers arriving in Kenya will be required to produce a negative test.

“Travelers who are fully vaccinated shall be exempted from the requirement of a PCR test. All eligible unvaccinated travellers arriving at any port of entry into Kenya, must have a negative COVID-19 test conducted not more than 72 hours,” Kagwe stated.

The CS further said that unvaccinated travellers will be subjected to a rapid antigen test at their own cost of USD30.

“Any person who tests positive on antigen RTD will be subjected to entry PCR at their own further cost of 50 USD and self isolate,” he said.

He clarified that travellers below the age of 5 years will be exempted from the requirement.

Travellers arriving at any point of entry in the country will also be required to fill a passenger locator form on the Jitenge portal, an platform established to facilitate tracking.

In addition, the Ministry said truck drivers and travelers from Eastern Africa Community countries who are fully vaccinated will not require a COVID-19 PCR test slip for entry into Kenya.

Unvaccinated truck drivers will however be required to show a negative test.

“Persons traveling out of the country will be required to abide by the particular travel, health and COVID-19 related requirements of the destination country,” he stated.

In the easing of measures announced on Friday, the Ministry also stopped all forms of quarantine for both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons.