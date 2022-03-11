x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addresses a news conference on March 11, 2022 when he announced the Ministry of Health had dropped the nationwide mask mandate/CFM - Moses Muoki

Capital Health

Fully vaccinated travelers exempted from COVID test requirement

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe however said unvaccinated international travelers arriving in Kenya will be required to produce a negative test.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 — Fully vaccinated travelers will now be exempted from Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test requirement, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe however said unvaccinated international travelers arriving in Kenya will be required to produce a negative test.

“Travelers who are fully vaccinated shall be exempted from the requirement of a PCR test. All eligible unvaccinated travellers arriving at any port of entry into Kenya, must have a negative COVID-19 test conducted not more than 72 hours,” Kagwe stated.

The CS further said that unvaccinated travellers will be subjected to a rapid antigen test at their own cost of USD30.

“Any person who tests positive on antigen RTD will be subjected to entry PCR at their own  further cost of 50 USD and self isolate,” he said.

He clarified that travellers below the age of 5 years will be exempted from the requirement.

Travellers arriving at any point of entry in the country will also be required to fill a passenger locator form on the Jitenge portal, an platform established to facilitate tracking.

In addition, the Ministry said truck drivers and travelers from Eastern Africa Community countries who are fully vaccinated will not require a COVID-19 PCR test slip for entry into Kenya.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Unvaccinated truck drivers will however be required to show a negative test.

“Persons traveling out of the country will be required to abide by the particular travel, health and COVID-19 related requirements of the destination country,” he stated.

In the easing of measures announced on Friday, the Ministry also stopped all forms of quarantine for both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

MoH drops mask mandate, worship centres to resume full capacity gatherings

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who made the announcement on Fruday said Kenyans are now free to walk without face masks in public.

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Will Kagwe drop the nationwide mask mandate?

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who gave the indication in a recent interview was set to address the press on revised measures even though...

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Is it time for Raila to move on? Kalonzo holds Azimio camp to ransom ahead of Jacaranda declaration

Although the stipulated deadline for parties to enter into coalitions is April 9, Musyoka's demands seem to be delaying the crafting of the Azimio-OKA...

5 hours ago

County News

Department of Children Services mounts anti-child neglect campaign in Homa Bay

County Director of Children Services Peter Kutere said the department was also running a campaign against defilement noting that majority of the reported cases...

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

KEPSA unveils Mkenya Daima Initiative geared at peaceful polls, transition

Mkenya Daima Secretariat Chairperson Vimal Shah said Mkenya Daima 2022 will seek to build more on the ‘Wajibu Wangu’ slogan which is calls upon all Kenyans to be...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parties Registrar to lock out unregistered members from primaries after March 26

Voters who will not have registered with their various political parties by March 26, 2022, will not participate in the party primaries in April.

21 hours ago

Capital Health

Taita Taveta medics hold demos over delayed salaries, inactive NHIF cards

The demonstrations brought together members of several unions including Kenya Medical Practitioners, Kenya Union of Laboratory Technicians, Kenya Medical Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU)...

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wetangula cautions Kalonzo against sealing deal with ‘turncoats’ in Azimio

Wetangula asked Kalonzo to beware of the history of political betrayal from those he intends to join ahead of the August 9 polls and...

1 day ago