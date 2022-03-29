Direct tickets issued only where there was consensus – ODM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has denied that it has issued direct tickets to candidates in violation of stipulated laws guiding nominations in political outfits.

National Election Board (NEB) Chairperson Catherine Mumma clarified that the party has only handed out direct tickets in situations where a consensus method has been applied.

“The ODM party is in the process of carrying out its party nomination. The first and most important method is arriving at candidates through consensus. We are encouraging this to avoid adversities among candidates,” said Mumma.

The NEB Chair noted that the party has resorted to use consensus method in party primaries to avert adversities among eligible candidates.

“We are encouraging the aspirants to speak to each other and not be negatively competitive. We have issued direct tickets in seats where we have a single candidate and in cases of cultural nomination by communities,” Mumma stated.

In the event where consensus fails to be reached among candidates, Mumma noted that the NEB central committee will use the opinion poll method to arrive at a candidate.

“We have not sat to decide on who is getting a direct nomination based on any opinion poll. We have strong candidates who have crossed from other political parties again we will give them the tickets,” she said.

ODM had earlier announced that it will hold its party primaries between April 1 and April 21.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raila Odinga-led party announced that it will conduct the nominations through universal suffrage with registered party members allowed to participate in their respective electoral areas.

The NEB Chair however stated that the nomination schedule is not cast on stone as the ongoing consensus method has enabled the party to arrive at strong candidates.

“If we learn that in the electoral area, we are going to the candidates have reached a consensus don’t be surprised if we don’t conduct voting nomination in the area,” said Mumma.

ODM party has rescheduled nominations in Narok, Migori and Kajiado which was scheduled on Saturday owing to the slated date falling on Saturday which is a Sabbath.

“They have also asked us to give them more time to reach consensus which they are currently doing,” Mumma stated.

In areas where universal suffrage nomination method will be used, the voting will be a computerized one where the eligible registered members will vote electronically at the polling station.

“The voting will happen in tablets where voters will be identified at the polling station and vote electronically through a tablet. The tallying will be done in a one center within the county,” Mumma stated.