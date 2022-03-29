Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Mumma clarified that the party has only handed out direct tickets in situations where a consensus method has been applied. /COURTESY

August Elections

Direct tickets issued only where there was consensus – ODM

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has denied that it has issued direct tickets to candidates in violation of stipulated laws guiding nominations in political outfits.

National Election Board (NEB) Chairperson Catherine Mumma clarified that the party has only handed out direct tickets in situations where a consensus method has been applied.

“The ODM party is in the process of carrying out its party nomination. The first and most important method is arriving at candidates through consensus. We are encouraging this to avoid adversities among candidates,” said Mumma.

The NEB Chair noted that the party has resorted to use consensus method in party primaries to avert adversities among eligible candidates.

“We are encouraging the aspirants to speak to each other and not be negatively competitive. We have issued direct tickets in seats where we have a single candidate and in cases of cultural nomination by communities,” Mumma stated.

In the event where consensus fails to be reached among candidates, Mumma noted that the NEB central committee will use the opinion poll method to arrive at a candidate.

“We have not sat to decide on who is getting a direct nomination based on any opinion poll. We have strong candidates who have crossed from other political parties again we will give them the tickets,” she said.

ODM had earlier announced that it will hold its party primaries between April 1 and April 21.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raila Odinga-led party announced that it will conduct the nominations through universal suffrage with registered party members allowed to participate in their respective electoral areas.

The NEB Chair however stated that the nomination schedule is not cast on stone as the ongoing consensus method has enabled the party to arrive at strong candidates.

“If we learn that in the electoral area, we are going to the candidates have reached a consensus don’t be surprised if we don’t conduct voting nomination in the area,” said Mumma.

ODM party has rescheduled nominations in Narok, Migori and Kajiado which was scheduled on Saturday owing to the slated date falling on Saturday which is a Sabbath.

“They have also asked us to give them more time to reach consensus which they are currently doing,” Mumma stated.

In areas where universal suffrage nomination method will be used, the voting will be a computerized one where the eligible registered members will vote electronically at the polling station.

“The voting will happen in tablets where voters will be identified at the polling station and vote electronically through a tablet. The tallying will be done in a one center within the county,” Mumma stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

To end politics of deceit, Uhuru-Raila must go: Ruto

Dr Ruto regretted that Opposition Leader Raila Odinga thrives on the politics of deceit.

32 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘I have nothing to say’ : Raila on Uhuru’s impeachment allegations

Asked about the allegations Ruto has outrightly denied, Odinga said he knew nothing about claims.

56 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Registrar of Political Parties urges parties to resolve disputes by April 22

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 29 – The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu has urged political parties to ensure they resolve nomination disputes April 22....

2 hours ago

EAC

EAC welcomes seventh member as Heads of State formally admit DRC to the bloc

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the current chair of the bloc which also comprises Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

4 hours ago

Kenya

24.5mn Kenyans registered in the various political parties – Nderitu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu says 24.5 million Kenyans have been registered in the eighty-two political parties...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We stopped dishing out sympathy votes: Kibicho

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Monday said the police will not effect arrests on hate speech and other related offences saying such arrests...

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Hate speech arrests? Not anymore. We will effect arrests after polls: Kibicho

Kibicho who spoke during an interview on Citizen Radio on Monday said the ministry was not interested in "wasting resources" going after politicians cited...

6 hours ago

Kenya

The rainy season is finally here – Met Department

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Kenya Meteorological Department on Tuesday alerted Kenyans on the start of the rain season, which had delayed over...

7 hours ago