Sports presenter Sean Cardovillis appealing for medical financial help

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Renown Sports Presenter Sean Cardovillis is appealing for financial support to enable him to offset medical bills following his prolonged hospitalization.

The renowned journalist who previously worked for Capital FM and Nation Media Group made the appeal through a social media poster where he says he has been hospitalized for a while after experiencing chest pains, which turned out to be pneumonia.

The social media post says Sean’s lungs have collapsed and that he also has an infection around his heart.

To assist Sean, you can send your contributions and pledges to 0722-789-019.

Capital FM Founder Lynda Holt urged friends and well-wishers to come out and support Sean.

“Please support this wonderful guy Sean C Cardovillis Sean, who has given us so much pleasure over the years and now it’s time for us to give back. Please, every little count,” she said on her Facebook post.

His former colleagues including Pinky Ghelani and Eve D’Souza assured Sean of their support as he continues receiving treatment.

“He’s been such a good friend to me for so many years, always incredibly supportive and now it’s time to give him all the support he deserves. Thank you,” Eve, who hosted Hits not Homework presenter during her term at Capital FM.

Pinky added that Sean always supported her career when she hosted The Mid-Morning Show and Sean was a Sports Presenter.

“Sean, we are with you on this journey. Please know that you are not alone. I had no idea that Sean was struggling with this until I woke up this morning and saw this shared on social media. Please, if you can, help him out. It’s a random act of kindness day today…please play your part,” she said.

Apart from working at Capital FM, Sean had a stint at the Nation Media Group and Paradise FM in Seychelles.