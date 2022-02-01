Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ole Sankok at the National Assembly where he wore a suit i deviation to his usual green attire on Feb 1 2022. /CFM

Kenya

Sankok causes excitement as he wears suit, deviating from signature green attire

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1-Nominated Member of Parliament David Ole Sankok elicited excitement in the National Assembly after he attended the house sitting donning a black suit, which is against his norm.

Sankok ever since he got to the National Assembly in 2013 has been known to wear n a signature green attire with Kenyan flag stripes.

The change in his dressing style attracted the attention of legislators including the Speaker of the House Justin Muturi.

“There is a lot of excitement inside this house, and I suspect it’s because of the unusual attire by the Hon. Sankok. Obviously, he is exceptionally smart or rather unusually smart,” stated Muturi as he laughed.

In 2020, the Nominated lawmaker revealed details why he chooses the signature look saying it was inspired by his patriotism as well as passion for environmental conservation.

In July 2021, the legislator sought to table a bill to compel all sportsmen and women to have green attires as their uniform as a sign of patriotism.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

National Assembly seeks public views on nomination of Wangui Muchiri to SRC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15-The National Assembly is seeking public views for or against the proposed appointment of Wangui Muchiri who was nominated by President...

January 15, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Big win for Raila’s Azimio La Umoja as Political Parties Bill finally passed, to head to Senate

-Ruto MPs have vowed to challenge it in court. -The bill will largely influence the August election in which Raila will vie on a...

January 5, 2022

Top stories

MP Fatuma Gedi kicked out of Parliament for distributing Lollipops to MPs

-Also suspended was MP Ndindi Nyoro for claiming Gedi was bribing MPs with money to vote

January 5, 2022

Kenya

MP Ndindi Nyoro suspended from Parliament for 2 days for claiming MPs bribed to vote and failing to prove

-Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi was also suspended for distributing Lollipops to MPs

January 5, 2022

Kenya

Kimunya confident debate on Political Parties law will conclude by Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4-Members of Parliament are yet again expected to flex muscles in the National Assembly during the three-day special sitting set to...

January 4, 2022

Top stories

MPs recalled for 3-day sitting to pass changes in Political Parties law

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has recalled MPs for an additional 3-day special sitting next week to conclude debate on...

January 3, 2022

Kenya

Mbadi suspended from Parliament for 5 days after MP was injured during fist fight

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 29 – MINORITY Leader John Mbadi was on Wednesday suspended from the National Assembly for 5 days for gross misconduct following...

December 29, 2021

NATIONAL NEWS

Handshake forces set for duel with Ruto camp as parties’ law debate is reslated

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24 – Members of the National Assembly are poised for another bruising battle on Wednesday, December 29, when they re-convene to...

December 24, 2021