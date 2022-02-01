Sankok causes excitement as he wears suit, deviating from signature green attire

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1-Nominated Member of Parliament David Ole Sankok elicited excitement in the National Assembly after he attended the house sitting donning a black suit, which is against his norm.

Sankok ever since he got to the National Assembly in 2013 has been known to wear n a signature green attire with Kenyan flag stripes.

The change in his dressing style attracted the attention of legislators including the Speaker of the House Justin Muturi.

“There is a lot of excitement inside this house, and I suspect it’s because of the unusual attire by the Hon. Sankok. Obviously, he is exceptionally smart or rather unusually smart,” stated Muturi as he laughed.

In 2020, the Nominated lawmaker revealed details why he chooses the signature look saying it was inspired by his patriotism as well as passion for environmental conservation.

In July 2021, the legislator sought to table a bill to compel all sportsmen and women to have green attires as their uniform as a sign of patriotism.