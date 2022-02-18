Nyeri, Nyandarua MCAs abandon Jubilee to join Ruto’s UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Over 25 Members of the Nyeri County Assembly have joined Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance after ditching the ruling Jubilee Party.
Twenty-five of thirty Members of County Assembly in Nyeri joined Ruto’s camp on Friday.
The delegation which held talks with Ruto at his officials residence in Karen included Nyeri Speaker John Kaguchia, Deputy Speaker Kariuki Gichuki and Majority Leader James Mwangi.
The defecting leaders were accompanied by Mathira lawmaker Rigathi Gachagua who is considered Ruto’s pointman in the region.
Ruto also received twenty legislators from Nyandarua County Assembly.
“Nyandarua County Assembly’s Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader and 17 elected MCAs have also decamped from Jubilee to UDA,” his office said following a meeting with the officials who were accompanied by Nyandarua MP Faith Gitau.