COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Speaker Muturi likely warming up to One Kenya Alliance

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6-That National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is a man out to bolster his presidential ambitions in the 2022 State House or seek political relevance thorough political alliances and pacts  is no longer  in question.

That is why the visit to his Nairobi residence on Thursday by One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Principals; Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo(UDP) has left many speculating on whether he is warming up to the alliance.

“Hon Kalonzo Musyoka, Hon Moses Wetangula, Hon Musalia Mudavadi and Hon.Cyrus Jirongo who called on me at my residence this morning, to deliver their get well wishes following my recent surgery but I am recuperating well and will bounce back soon,” Muturi wrote on twitter.

Sentiments by the OKA principals following the visit have given the clearest signals that a third force in the August presidential race could be in the offing to compete with the Azimio La Umoja coalition by Raila Odinga and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) by Deputy President William Ruto.

Both Mudavadi and Musyoka alluded that the leaders were working on a political agreement for the 2022 polls.

“He (Muturi) is recuperating well and ready for the next leg of our journey,” stated Musyoka.

Mudavadi on his part said, “More to join…. Big coalition loading….One Kenya loading.”

Speaker Muturi has remained has insisted that he will be on the presidential ballot but it remains to be seen on whether he will be able to control the vote rich Mt Kenya East.

In September 2021, Muturi, former UNCTAD Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua unveiled a joint outfit ahead of the election.

The leaders, three of whom have declared interest in running for President to succeed incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta, unveiled the political movement dubbed Muungano wa Wazalendo (unity of patriots) following talks hosted by Governor Kibwana.

 

 

