DP William Ruto waves at a crowd during his tour of Western Kenya in Kakamega on January 4, 2021. /DPPS.

Ruto says UDA will defeat ‘deep state and system’ hands down

-DP says he would know if there was a deep state or system because he is second in command.
-Asks Kenyans to ignore the claims and threats by a non-existent deep state

KAKAMEGA, Kenya Jan 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to ignore the narrative that ‘deep state’ will decide on who becomes the country’s next president.
He assured voters that they are the ones who have the final say on who becomes the fifth president.
Speaking in Kakamega and Bungoma Counties on Tuesday, Dr Ruto said the narrative on the existence of ‘deep state and system’ is a fallacy and should be dismissed.
” I am the Deputy President. I want to assure you that there is nothing like ‘deep state and system’. It’s voters who decide on their leaders from the grassroots to the presidency,” said Dr Ruto.
He said there was no way 50 wealthy individuals can sit at a certain corner in Nairobi and decide on the nature of leaders that Kenya should have after this year’s elections.
“It’s the same few rich individuals who want to maintain the same trickle-down economic model as opposed to the bottom-up that aims to uplift lives of majority of ordinary citizens because they want to maintain the status quo,” said Dr Ruto.
Present were MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), John Waluke (Sirisia), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Bungoma deputy governor Ngome Kibanani and former Kakamega senator Bonny Khalwale.
At the same time, Dr Ruto urged Kenyans to reject any plans to create an imperial president through illegal constitutional changes.
He said there is an elaborate plan to make Opposition leader Raila Odinga an imperial president.
Dr Ruto said the constitutional changes being instituted in Parliament are aimed at controlling the three independent arms of the Government.
Dr Ruto said some few and wealthy individuals want to force Mr Odinga on Kenyans to continue safeguarding and protecting their wealth.
Dr Ruto said through that plan, Kenyans will remain at the mercy of the ruling class and will continue thriving on handouts.
“This is why I ask Kenyans to support UDA leaders because  we respect all Kenyans and their hustle,” said Dr Ruto.
The Deputy President addressed wananchi in Kona Mbaya, Ndalu, Mukhe, Maraka, Namblima, Butsotso and Ileho in Bungoma and Kakamega Counties.
He urged Kenyans to shun political arrangements based on tribal and regional parties.
The Deputy President said plans to change the Constitution to create positions for ruling elites was not a priority compared to improving lives of millions Kenyans.
The MPs said Mr Odinga has misused the western Kenya voting block only to forget them when he gets into power.
They challenged the former Prime minister to show any development project he has initiated for the people of western Kenya.
Mr Waluke described Defense CS Eugene Wamalwa as a selfish leader who was using the Luhya community for his personal gains.
Mr Baraza said the cost of living has gone up since Mr Odinga joined Government through handshake.
“Mr Odinga has brought a lot of confusion in this country. Kenyans should reject him at the ballot because he is the project for the rich class,” said Mr Baraza.
Mr Washiali told the Luhya community to rally behind the leadership of Dr Ruto, saying his development track record for the region was clear.
Mr Mabonga said Kenyans want someone for presidency who understands problems affecting ordinary citizens.
“Dr Ruto is the only leader among the current crop of leaders who has the interest of ordinary citizens at heart,” said Mr Mabonga.
He added:”UDA is a party with national outlook and whose presidential candidate whose development track record is unmatched.”
Mr Khalwale said Kenyans will make their own decisions on the nature of leaders to elect without being coerced.

