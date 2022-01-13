Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto when he visited his Social Media Strategist Dennis Itumbi at the Nairobi West Hospital on December 29, 2021.

Kenya

Itumbi: This is what happed during my kidnapping

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 13- Dennis Itumbi who works for Deputy President William Ruto as a Digital strategist has spoken out in detail about his kidnapping ordeal two weeks ago.

Itumbi was kidnapped from Kiambu’s Thindigua area after an appointment with his barber before he was bundled into a salon car and driven away.

He was later found dumped naked in Lucky Summer after being tortured.

“The Hit Squad that operates in fear of being seen, being exposed or being pointed out in public, had long dropped the Premio that had picked me at Thindigua, outside a Barbershop and at this time the SIX men had taken turns in beating me with what felt like hammers and related crude weapons,” Itumbi said.

The social media guru claimed that his kidnappers warned that they would kill him if he dared scream.

“Sikiza wewe, hatujakuua…lakini ukipiga nduru tutarudi tukumalize….” the lead Rogue Police Officer warned me. Itumbi said in his Facebook account.

He pointed out that it was raining heavily at the time of his alleged abduction adding that his abductors were driving in a convoy of two vehicles.

He claimed that his kidnappers demanded that he changes his political stand to “match that of the BOSS”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He further revealed that he was met with silence when he asked his kidnappers who the “Boss” was revealing that he responded to them by telling them that he will not change his political belief through force ad threats.

He added that the abductors then proceed to slap him and tightened his handcuffs.

Itumbi said that upon his release the driver who rescued him first took him to his house and offered him clothes and bedsheets before rushing him to Neema Uhai Mission Hospital.

Itumbi stated that he was not aware of his location at the time of his release until he asked the driver.

Itumbi’s abduction elicited mixed reactions amongst a section of leaders and Kenyans who demand answers from the state.

In a joint statement read by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Ruto’s allies said they will write to the UN Special rapporteur regarding alleged abductions and disappearances in the country.

“It is a matter of tremendous sorrow for us to witness the return of the horrors of the darkest point of Kenya’s autocratic regime, which we believed to be gone for good. It is important to note that abductions, arbitrary detention, torture and other forms of state-sponsored terror and harassment have made their big come-back. We condemn this policy of backsliding into retrogressive, savage and intolerable political and administrative measures,” Kihika said.

The leaders appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to launch an inquiry into the existence of kill squads within security agencies.

“We demand an impartial and independent investigation and President to constitute a commission of inquiry into the existence of a criminal squad targeting political players,” the leaders said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

No suspect has been arrested over the kidnapping which Itumbi blamed on Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai over his stinging social media posts.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Drama as ‘hustler’ chains himself at DP Ruto’s office to demand a job

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11- A man chained himself at the office of Deputy President William Ruto to demand a job he allegedly promised him...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

“I am in UDA and I support Ruto,” Devolution CS Charles Keter declares

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has broken his silence and declared publicly his support for Deputy President William Ruto...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto brings Kericho to a standstill

Below are pictures of Deputy William Ruto’s rally at the Kericho Green Stadium on January 10, 2022.  

3 days ago

Top stories

NCIC summons Linturi over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks he made at Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi is now a wanted man over remarks he made on Saturday at a rally in...

5 days ago

County News

DPP Haji orders probe on Linturi over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks in Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered investigations into the ethnic utterances bordering on hate speech...

5 days ago

Top stories

Final mass voter registration set for Jan 17 to Feb 6

NAIROBI, Kenya,   Jan 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says the second and final round of the Mass Voter Registration will...

6 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Vote for me I give you a cow: Wa Iria’s hilarious campaign promise

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – Muranga Governor Mwangi wa Iria has promised to give a cow to any homestead that votes for him for...

7 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Speaker Muturi likely warming up to One Kenya Alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6-That National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is a man out to bolster his presidential ambitions in the 2022 State House or...

7 days ago