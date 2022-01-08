Connect with us

Linturi voiced his open defiance hours after it emerged Senators from the Majority Party had been instructed to toe the party's line or risk sanctions

DPP Haji orders probe on Linturi over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks in Eldoret rally

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered investigations into the ethnic utterances bordering on hate speech made by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi during a rally in Eldoret.

Linturi made the utterances during Deputy President William Ruto’s mega rally in Eldoret Sports Ground.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and copied to the Chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), Haji wants to know if the controversial Senator crossed the hate speech line.

Consequently, Mutyambai has been directed to submit the investigation file on or before January 14, 2022.

“My intention has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media portraying Mithika Linturi allegedly addressing a crowd and stating watu wa Uasin Gishu msicheze na Kenya na kile na waomba ni kwamba madoa madoa yale muliyonayo hapa muweze kuondoa,” Haji said adding that the utterances could incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination.

Haji assured Kenyans that “persons found culpable of hate speech and incitement will be prosecuted”.

A section of Kenyans and leaders have condemned Senator Linturi’s alleged hateful remarks with many noting in unison that Kenya cannot afford another post election violence as was witnessed in 2007/2008.

“I am a close friend of the Deputy President. However I am far. If you are in Eldoret and near hear tell him to rebuke this talk. It doesn’t matter whether it is said by a Linturi or an Oscar Sudi. It matters that it is being said in Eldoret Sports Club, few kilometres from KAG Church Kiambaa in ‘Burnt’ Forest’. Jameni Madoadoa tena 💔 RIP #Kiambaa36,” Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria posted on his social media pages.

Ruto who spoke at the event however, steered clear of the subject but asked the residents to welcome his competitors in the region and allow them to sell their agenda.

“When they come listen to them and let them sell their agenda,” he said.

With the August election fast-approaching, political temperatures continue to flare as leaders criss-cross the country in search of votes.

DP Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who are considered as the two main contenders in the presidential contest have been on an overdrive gear popularising their bids in what has shaped to be a do or die contest for the duo.

