Police launch probe on Itumbi’s abduction as Ruto cautions against autocracy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – Police in Nairobi are investigating an alleged abduction of Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and digital strategist for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Dennis Itumbi who was later found dumped in Lucky Summer on Thursday night.

Reports indicate Itumbi was taken from a barbershop in Kiambu’s Thindigua area in the afternoon before being bundled into a vehicle by unknown men who sped off from the scene.

Speaking to Capital FM Friday, Kasarani OCPD Peter Mwanzo said that Itumbi was found naked with multiple injuries by boda boda riders in the area. The riders contacted an Uber driver who took him to a hospital within the Kasarani area.

“The abduction happened within Kiambu Thindigua, then he was dumped, fractured, injured, some broken limbs at Lucky Summer then later on he was assisted. He was visited by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen among others who took him to Nairobi Hospital,” he said.

Mwanzo said that police were investigating the matter to ensure all those responsible are brought to book.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said in a statement Friday that the report of the alleged kidnap was reported at Thindigua Police Post and booked under Occurrence Book (OB) number 10/23/12/2021 at 1540HRS.

He added that police have since launched investigation with a view to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident which has elicited mixed reactions among a section of Kenyans and political leaders.

“We appeal to members of the public to be patient during the investigation; and should therefore desist from speculation. We further appeal to members of the public who may have information regarding the incident to volunteer and report to any Police Station or through our hotline numbers 999,112 or 0800 722 203,” Shioso said Friday.

Ruto condemned the abduction while warning against the use of violence and intimidation against opponents. He added “Kenya is a democracy and everyone is entitled to their political persuasion.”

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei linked Itumbi’s abduction to his support for Ruto and blamed it on state agents.

“Everybody has a right to support whoever they want. Why is it that they are punishing Dennis Itumbi because of supporting the Deputy President William Ruto? Why don’t they support their candidates without intimidating us?” he asked.

“Some of us no longer fear, they can use the bullet, police station. I want to urge them because they want to arrest everybody that supports Ruto, they should start building many police cells and prisons,” he went on to state.

He added that the move was meant to “punish him (Itumbi)”.

Senator Murkomen condemned Itumbi’s abduction terming it as appalling.

“Glad to see our brother Dennis Itumbi alive. Sad to see him in such pain. Hopeful that he will bounce back stronger. Appalled that Police officers who should be protecting him harmed him. May his tormentors who are enjoying power never know peace. Politics shouldn’t be done this way,” Murkomen said in a tweet.