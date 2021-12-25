Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
December 16, 2021 | President Uhuru Kenyatta delivers the key note address during celebrations to mark the 40th Anniversary of the National Fund of the Disabled of Kenya at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi County/PSCU

Kenya

Heed to the call of the Great Unifier: President Kenyatta’s Christmas message

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25- President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on Kenyans to shun discord ‘heeding to the call of the Great Unifier’ in his Christmas message to the country.

President Kenyatta further urged Kenyans to co-exist peacefully among each other during the festive season and beyond.

“Let us use this Blessed and Sacred season to love our neighbors as we love ourselves, and to lay the foundation for a more fair, just, prosperous and cohesive society. Let us heed the call of the Great Unifier and leave any discord behind, so that we may march boldly into a better future together,” he said.

“This Holy and Festive season reminds us of our shared humanity and the common values that unite us irrespective of colour, creed, or country.  The New Year that the season ushers in, is an opportunity for renewal, fresh opportunities, and building on the successes of the old year,” he added.

The Head of State appealed to Kenyans to adhere to coronavirus health guidelines in the wake of the Omicron variant which has triggered in an upsurge in COVDI-19 cases.

Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Friday hit a record high of 32.6 per cent after 2,964 people tested positive from a sample size of 9,082.

This pushed the cumulative number of infections reported since the onset of the pandemic to 277,609.

“Love, peace, joy and hope are the golden thread woven into all our Christmas songs and prayers, and all our customs and traditions of this season.  As we celebrate this Christmas, we are encouraged to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as outlined by the Ministry of Health,” Kenyatta added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Deputy President William Ruto together with his wife Rachael Ruto called on Kenyans to reflect on the gains made during the year and called on Kenyans to be thankful.

“In this season of goodwill and hope, let us thankfully rejoice for this opportunity to be there with each other and for each other,” Ruto said.

Racheal Ruto called on Kenyans to show compassion for each other and share with the less privileged.

“In this testing times, let us stand affirmed in the faith that our destiny is forged by our actions and that the love we have for one another feels each coming day with great hope,” she said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Police launch probe on Itumbi’s abduction as Ruto cautions against autocracy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – Police in Nairobi are investigating an alleged abduction of Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and digital strategist for the...

23 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC, police commission unveil joint election security project

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has teamed up with the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and other...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Expressway to be completed in March 2022: Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Kenya’s multi-billion project Nairobi Expressway will be completed in March, 2022. President Uhuru Kenyatta made the announcement on Thursday...

2 days ago

Kenya

3,000 prison officers embedded in NPS to augment patrols during festive season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Monday announced the seconding of 3,000 prison service officers to support...

5 days ago

Kenya

Natembeya claims Lanet Police Station construction was unprocedural

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has said that “proper procedures” were not followed during the construction and handing...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto faults MKF tycoons for failing to report Mudavadi’s performance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has taken a swipe at the Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF) for failing to score presidential...

December 15, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto charms Turkana with delivered projects, asks opponents to show track record

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Deputy president William Ruto has urged voters in the country to assess leaders contesting for different seats based on...

December 11, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto says Azimio la Umoja unity bid a charade, cites ethnic mobilization

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Deputy President William Ruto has poked holes into calls for unity during the Azimio la Umoja national convention on...

December 11, 2021