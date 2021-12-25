Heed to the call of the Great Unifier: President Kenyatta’s Christmas message

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25- President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on Kenyans to shun discord ‘heeding to the call of the Great Unifier’ in his Christmas message to the country.

President Kenyatta further urged Kenyans to co-exist peacefully among each other during the festive season and beyond.

“Let us use this Blessed and Sacred season to love our neighbors as we love ourselves, and to lay the foundation for a more fair, just, prosperous and cohesive society. Let us heed the call of the Great Unifier and leave any discord behind, so that we may march boldly into a better future together,” he said.

“This Holy and Festive season reminds us of our shared humanity and the common values that unite us irrespective of colour, creed, or country. The New Year that the season ushers in, is an opportunity for renewal, fresh opportunities, and building on the successes of the old year,” he added.

The Head of State appealed to Kenyans to adhere to coronavirus health guidelines in the wake of the Omicron variant which has triggered in an upsurge in COVDI-19 cases.

Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Friday hit a record high of 32.6 per cent after 2,964 people tested positive from a sample size of 9,082.

This pushed the cumulative number of infections reported since the onset of the pandemic to 277,609.

“Love, peace, joy and hope are the golden thread woven into all our Christmas songs and prayers, and all our customs and traditions of this season. As we celebrate this Christmas, we are encouraged to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as outlined by the Ministry of Health,” Kenyatta added.

Deputy President William Ruto together with his wife Rachael Ruto called on Kenyans to reflect on the gains made during the year and called on Kenyans to be thankful.

“In this season of goodwill and hope, let us thankfully rejoice for this opportunity to be there with each other and for each other,” Ruto said.

Racheal Ruto called on Kenyans to show compassion for each other and share with the less privileged.

“In this testing times, let us stand affirmed in the faith that our destiny is forged by our actions and that the love we have for one another feels each coming day with great hope,” she said.