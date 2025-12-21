Connect with us

Kenyans celebrate Christmas at Lunar Park in Nairobi. Many Kenyans opted for modest celebrations due to the harsh economic conditions. /FILE.

World

Christmas on a Budget: How Kenyan families plan to celebrate amid harsh economic times

Rising food prices, accumulated school fees and a tough economic climate have forced families to rethink how they celebrate the festive season.

Published

Dec 21 – For many Kenyan households, this year’s Christmas is less about travel and lavish feasts and more about making do, staying close to home and keeping costs down.

Rising food prices, accumulated school fees and a tough economic climate have forced families to rethink how they celebrate the festive season. While a small, affluent segment of Kenyans is flying out to holiday destinations such as Dubai, Malaysia and South Africa, or checking into beach resorts in Mombasa, Zanzibar, among others, the majority are opting for low-key celebrations.

“I had planned to take my family to the coast, but when I sat down and did the maths, it just didn’t make sense,” said Lynda Achieng, a mother of three from Kasarani. “School fees wiped us out this year. For Christmas, we will just be at home, cook something special and watch movies with the kids.”

Across Nairobi and other urban centres, many families say avoiding expensive travel is a deliberate decision. Long-distance trips, accommodation costs and fuel prices have made holiday getaways unattainable for most households.

“Even visiting relatives upcountry has become expensive,” said Jane Moraa’, a trader in second hand clothes in Komarock. “Bus fares go up in December, and food prices are already high. We decided to stay in Nairobi and maybe go out for lunch on Christmas Day. That alone feels like a treat.”

Restaurants and entertainment spots in major towns are expecting steady business from families choosing short outings instead of full holidays. Some parents say taking children out for a meal, a movie or a play date with friends has become a practical compromise.

“My children wanted a ‘Christmas experience’ like what they see online,” said Stephen Mulwa, an Electrical Engineer based in Thika. “I explained to them that times are hard. We agreed we’ll go to a restaurant, then come back home and let them play. What matters is being together.”

Still, for others, the pull of home remains strong. Despite the cost, many Kenyans are hitting the road upcountry to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with relatives in rural areas, where expenses can be shared and traditions upheld.

“Going home is cheaper in the long run,” said Raphael Wanjala, who is planning to travel to Kakamega from Mombasa. “Food is shared. Christmas in the village is about family, not money. I must go home with my family.”

Traders in local markets say Christmas shopping has been cautious, with buyers sticking to basics rather than bulk purchases. Meat, cooking oil and other staples remain in demand, but households are buying smaller quantities.

Economists note that the shift reflects broader financial strain, with many families prioritising education and essentials over leisure. January school reopening costs loom large, shaping how households spend in December.

As Christmas Day approaches, the mood across much of the country is one of restraint rather than excess. For many Kenyans, this year’s celebration is defined not by travel or luxury, but by simplicity, a shared meal, children’s laughter, and the comfort of being together in difficult times.

President Ruto continues to be under pressure to deliver on his pledge to lower the cost of living and make life bearable for the millions of Kenyans who are struggling to make ends meet.

