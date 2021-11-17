Kenyatta meets US Secretary of State Blinken on Africa tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday met visiting United States of America Secretary of State Antony Blinken who is in Nairobi at the start of his three-nation African visit.

Wednesday’s meeting at State House, Nairobi, was a follow-up of the conversation President Kenyatta had with his American counterpart Joe Biden in Washington DC last month, and covered a wide array of subjects among them Covid-19, climate change and, regional peace and security.

President Kenyatta thanked the American Government for the development support it continues to offer Kenya especially in the health sector, and once again reiterated Kenya’s deep desire to become a regional vaccines production and logistics hub, according to a State House press dispatch.

On climate change, the President, once again, welcomed the American Government’s return to the Paris Agreement saying Kenya was keen on partnering with the US in advancing the climate agenda.

On his part, Secretary Blinken acknowledged Kenya’s tremendous progress in climate action particularly in the adoption of green energy solutions saying the US was keen on exploring new opportunities for partnership in the subject area.

President Kenyatta and Secretary Blinken also spoke about regional peace and security, and explored new opportunities for collaboration in resolving ongoing regional conflicts and achieving sustainable peace in the Horn of Africa.

The visiting US delegation led by Secretary Blinken will on Wednesday afternoon hold bilateral talks with their Kenyan counterparts led by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb Raychelle Omamo.