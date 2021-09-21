Kenya, UK seek common vaccine certificates framework

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Kenya and United Kingdom are working on framework that will guide the validation of COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

In a joint statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott said that the two countries recognize vaccines administered by respective health authorities including Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson and none of them is unapproved.

They stated that establishing a system to mutually recognize each country’s vaccine certificates for the vaccine passport programme for travel takes time, particularly during a pandemic, but plans are underway to ensure it happens to ease travel.

“At present, neither country has completed the process of recognizing the other country’s vaccine certificates. We are working as fast as possible to ensure this happens so travel is as smooth as possible for our peoples,” they stated.

Kenya was removed from the UK red list in revised coronavirus travel regulations on Friday in revised travel restrictions set to take effect on Wednesday at 4am.

UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the country will be revising the vaccination regulations in the country to ease travel, which will allow fully vaccinated travelers into the UK without taking COVID-19 tests, beginning October 4.

“We’re making testing easier for travel from Mon 4 Oct, if you’re fully vaccinated you won’t need a pre-departure test before arrival into England from a non-red country and from later in Oct, will be able to replace the day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow,” Shapps said.

However, any traveler who will arrive in the UK before September 22 is expected to follow the red list rules, to be allowed into the country.