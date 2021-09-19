Kalonzo in Dubai to receive The Icon of Democracy Award

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19- Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka arrived in Dubai Sunday to attend the 2021 Voice Achievers Awards ceremony where he will be among the Awardees for The Icon of Democracy Awards 2021.

The Wiper Leader was nominated for the award for his efforts in working for Peace in South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Somalia as well as his role in formation of the grand Coalition government in Kenya in 2008.

During the presentation of the nomination letter last month the representatives of the Voice News Magazine in Kenya, Jimmy Nicks said the publication had tracked Musyoka’s peace efforts for a long time hence the decision to award him.

“Presently sir, you serve as Special Kenyan government Envoy to the Republic of South Sudan, helping to uphold the very fragile democracy in that country, a huge task you have taken on with a joyful heart, in service to humanity. The voice news Africa magazine has tracked your record and taken notice of your iconic democratic contribution to the continent of Africa,” he said.

Therefore, he said, Voice Achievers Award for 2021 has “resolved to recognize and confer on you, the award of the Icon of Democracy in Africa for 2021 at the Voice Achievers Award ceremony due September 19th 2021 in Dubai.”

Kalonzo who is Kenya’s special Envoy to South Sudan and also worked for the formation of the Coalition Government in the DRC after their last election will be feted for his long and outstanding effort to unite and resolve conflicts in several African Countries.

The Wiper Leader in a recent interview enumerated several milestones achieved in South Sudan since his appointment 2 years ago.

Kalonzo said they have worked to restore some normalcy in the oil rich country, settling the thorny matter of States, overseeing the establishment of a new Parliament and now working on resolving the Army unification.

“The responsibility of a peaceful South Sudan lies squarely with the South Sudanese and their leaders, our role is to help them cross that bridge, South Sudan is very close to my heart and I am happy President Uhuru Kenyan asked me to continue with this mission,” Musyoka said.

The Voice Magazine is a Publication based in Netherlands that focuses not only in rewarding successful businesses but also those which had a positive impact on their communities and the country or region they operate in respectively.

During the Gala Dinner tonight, the First Lady of the Gambia H.E Fatoumatta Bah- Barrow will also will be awarded African Women of the Year Award and a Kenya Media Personality Patience Nyange will be awarded African Community Figure Award.

The event which will be hosted at the Intercontinental Festival City Hotel in Dubai will also bring in world Business leaders from Holland, USA, Britain, South Africa, The Gambia, Mali, Guinea among others for networking and business opportunities.