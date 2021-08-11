US asks its citizens to reconsider travel to Kenya over COVID, security challenges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11- The United States on Wednesday issued a travel advisory against Kenya citing the COVID-19 risk, terrorism and kidnappings.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued Level 3 Travel Health Notice due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of the infection in the country.

“Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms maybe lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens,” the advisory stated.

The US asked its citizens to reconsider travelling to Kenya over increased risks.

“Exercise increased caution in Kenya due to crime, terrorism, health issues and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk,” the advisory read in part.

In the advisory the US citizens were also advised not to travel to Kenya-Somalia border and some coastal areas due to terrorism, and areas of Turkana County due to crime.

Nairobi neighborhoods of Eastleigh and Kibera at were also listed a potential hotspots for crime and kidnappings.

The US said local police maybe willing but often lack of capability to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents and terrorist attack, adding that emergency medical and fire service is also limited.

“Be careful especially when travelling after dark anywhere in Kenya due to crime. Violent crime, such as armed carjacking, mugging, home invasion and kidnapping can occur anytime,” the newly published advisory indicated.