Ruto: I’ve apologized to Harun Aydin who was branded a terrorist

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Deputy President William Ruto says he has apologized to his Turkish ally, Harun Aydin who was arrested on Saturday and forced out of the country on Monday.

Aydin had been expected to be arraigned in court following interrogation by immigration and Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) but his lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi who had earlier announced that his client was deported said was asked to leave voluntarily.

“Just talked & apologised on behalf of GoK to Aydin Harun, now in Turkey, who was politically arrested, tortured & falsely profiled as a ‘terrorist’ but later asked to fly out not to ashame those involved.Political pettiness is expensive/dangerous & will destroy our economy.SHAME,” Ruto tweeted.

Aydin is a close ally of Ruto with whom they were to travel together to Uganda on August 2 when the Deputy president was blocked for lack of clearance from his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The DP said read mischief in the state decision to block him, after reports emerged that inclusion of the Turkish in his entourage had informed the decision.

“Harun is a businessman who I helped acquire a loan of Sh15 billion from Equity bank to establish a business in Uganda. He is not a criminal,” Ruto said.

But a senior police officer who spoke to Capital FM News soon after Aydin was arrested at the airport on arrival from Uganda said he was being investigated over “criminal activities” but there was no formal statement issued by the government over the matter.