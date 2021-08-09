Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William Ruto.

Headlines

Ruto: I’ve apologized to Harun Aydin who was branded a terrorist

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Deputy President William Ruto says he has apologized to his Turkish ally, Harun Aydin who was arrested on Saturday and forced out of the country on Monday.

Aydin had been expected to be arraigned in court following interrogation by immigration and Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) but his lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi who had earlier announced that his client was deported said was asked to leave voluntarily.

“Just talked & apologised on behalf of GoK to Aydin Harun, now in Turkey, who was politically arrested, tortured & falsely profiled as a ‘terrorist’ but later asked to fly out not to ashame those involved.Political pettiness is expensive/dangerous & will destroy our economy.SHAME,” Ruto tweeted.

Aydin is a close ally of Ruto with whom they were to travel together to Uganda on August 2 when the Deputy president was blocked for lack of clearance from his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The DP said read mischief in the state decision to block him, after reports emerged that inclusion of the Turkish in his entourage had informed the decision.

“Harun is a businessman who I helped acquire a loan of Sh15 billion from Equity bank to establish a business in Uganda. He is not a criminal,” Ruto said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But a senior police officer who spoke to Capital FM News soon after Aydin was arrested at the airport on arrival from Uganda said he was being investigated over “criminal activities” but there was no formal statement issued by the government over the matter.

 

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

DP Ruto woes Nyanza professionals with his Bottom-Up economic Model

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9- Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated that his Hustler Movement’s Bottom-Up economic model is the new paradigm that will free...

42 mins ago

World

US to slap new sanctions on Belarus regime: W.House official

Washington (AFP), Aug 9 – The United States will on Monday impose fresh sanctions on the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is...

55 mins ago

County News

Kisumu matatu operators happy with full capacity directive, to comply with COVID rules

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9- Kisumu Bus Terminus was a beehive of activities Monday as buses and matatus started ferrying passengers in full capacity. The...

2 hours ago

business

Jailed Samsung chief granted release on parole

Seoul (AFP), Aug 9 – The jailed de facto leader of the giant Samsung group will be released early on parole this week, South...

3 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC caps presidential campaign spending at Sh4.4bn, party spending at Sh17.7bn

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has capped spending for a presidential campaign at Sh4.4 billion in newly...

3 hours ago

World

France extends Macron’s Covid pass despite protests

Paris (AFP), Aug 9 – France on Monday began enforcing a Covid pass championed by President Emmanuel Macron in cafes, restaurants and trains, a...

4 hours ago

Kenya

You must quit by February 7, Chebukati tells civil servants with political ambitions

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 9 – Civil servants seeking to vie for elective seats in the 2022 general election have until February 7 to quit....

4 hours ago

World

Suspected jihadists kill 40 villagers in Mali, 12 troops in Burkina

Bamako (AFP), Aug 9 – Suspected jihadists massacred more than 40 civilians in northern Mali and killed 12 troops in an ambush in neighbouring...

5 hours ago