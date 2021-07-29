Chinese foreign minister to host int’l COVID-19 vaccine meeting

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will host the first meeting of an international forum on COVID-19 vaccine cooperation on Aug. 5, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Thursday.

Zhao said the meeting, which will be held via video link, is themed on strengthening COVID-19 vaccine cooperation and promoting the equitable and appropriate distribution of vaccines.

About 30 parties including ministers from relevant countries, representatives of the United Nations and other international organizations and enterprise representatives will attend the meeting, Zhao said.

As part of the meeting, an international cooperation dialogue will be held on Thursday between China and vaccine companies attending the meeting, he said.