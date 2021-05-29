Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Billboards lined up in Ksumu town on May 29, 2021 ahead of Mdaraka Day celebrations event in the lake side city on June 1, 2021.

business

What Kisumu fishermen want from Uhuru

Published

KISUMU, Kenya May 29 – Fishermen in Lake Victoria have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to fast track the construction of a ring road along the lake.

Kenya Beach Management Unit chairman Tom Guda said the project was mooted several years ago with little success.

It was dubbed Lake Victoria Ring Road and was to be constructed from Bumula in Busia County to Muhuru Bay in Migori County transversing Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay Counties.

Guda said the World Bank project has taken long to kick off and has appealed to the President who is set to visit Nyanza region next week to intervene.

President Kenyatta is expected in Kisumu from Sunday ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations set fo June 1.

Speaking to the journalists in Kisumu on Friday, Guda said the ring road is key for the development of fisheries in the region.

He says the fishing sector has faced a myriad of challenges, one of them being poor road networks to link fish landing beaches to the market.

Guda said if constructed, the ring road will be a reprieve to fishermen who face post-harvest losses on their catch.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He further asked President Kenyatta to use his position as the current chairman of the East African Community to end harassment of fishermen in the lake.

Guda noted that there are harmonized laws that other EAC partner states are not adhering to and instead frustrate fishermen in the lake.

 

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Govt yet to decide exact venue for Madaraka celebrations in Kisumu

NAIROBI, Kenya May 29 – The government is yet to decide the venue for this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations which will be held in...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Coronavirus sweeps through Thailand’s overcrowded prisons

Bangkok, Thailand, May 29 – A coronavirus surge sweeping through Thailand’s prisons has thrown the spotlight on the kingdom’s overcrowded penal system, where some inmates...

4 hours ago

Focus on China

Chinese Premier stresses improving development quality, efficiency via sci-tech innovation

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Friday urged improving the quality and efficiency of development through giving full play to the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

PCPB constitutes task force to review toxic pesticides

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29- Pest Control Products Board (PCPB)  has constituted a task force to review toxic pesticides as a response to a directive...

4 hours ago

County News

Burundian President Ndayishimiye will be chief guest at Madaraka Day celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29- Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye will be the guest of honour during Kenya’s Madaraka day celebrations on Tuesday. The event which...

5 hours ago

Africa

Africa vaccine access ‘scandalously inefficient’: Kagame

Kigali, Rwanda, May 29 – Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Friday described vaccine distribution in Africa as “scandalously inefficient” and warned against building an “invisible...

7 hours ago

Africa

Mali constitutional court declares Goita transitional president

Bamako, Mali, May 29 – Mali’s constitutional court on Friday named Colonel Assimi Goita, leader of the post-coup junta, as the country’s transitional president. The...

7 hours ago

World

US says will impose sanctions on Belarus after plane diversion

Washington, United States, May 29 – The White House announced Friday it will impose sanctions on Belarus after it diverted a European flight and arrested...

8 hours ago