Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Justice Martha Koome who was nominated to succeed David Maraga as Chief Justice. /JUDICIARY

World

I’m ready to serve, CJ nominee Martha Koome says

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28-Chief Justice nominee Martha Koome said Wednesday she was ready to serve Kenyans, even as she prepares for vetting by Parliament.

A day after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) nominated her a list of ten candidates interviewed for the position, Koome said she is ready to serve.

“As I continue to prepare for the next stage, I wish to convey my profound gratitude to all well-wishers who encouraged and prayed for me. I continue to thank God and seek your prayers as I go through the confirmation process,” she said, “I wish to assure Kenyans of my unwavering commitment to serve to the best of my abilities.”

Justice Koome will be the first woman in the country to occupy the office of the Chief Justice. She will replace David Maraga who retired in January when he attained the mandatory age of 70.

JSC sent her name to President Uhuru Kenyatta who has since forwarded it to Parliament for vetting before he makes a formal appointment.

Koome, who was feted by the United Nations for her advocacy for the rights of children in conflict with the law as well as victims, unsuccessfully sought the CJ office in 2016.

In her opening remarks before the 9-member panel, Koome prescribed possible solutions to end the funding challenges facing the Judiciary.

In her submissions, she fronted for the operationalization of the Judiciary Fund which she said will attract funding from donors, government, and partners in order to bolster the performance of activities in the Judiciary.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Koome, who has 33-year career experience including 15 years practicing law, said she understood various administrative challenges facing the judiciary including the human capital deficit, judges shortage, infrastructure, and poor coordination.

She also said the Judiciary lacks effective communication with members of the public even as she proposed a good communication system with provision of SMS options from Kenyans to track their cases.

The judge noted that appointment of judges was the main solution to judicial challenges.

She proposed negotiations with the Executive over the stalled appointment of 41 judges of High Court and Appellate Court stations.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Kenya suspends India flights over COVID surge

A total of 201,187 people have now died, 3,293 of them in the past day, according to health ministry data, although many experts suspect...

40 mins ago

Kenya

Uhuru sends name of CJ nominee Koome to Parliament for vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday submitted the name of Chief Justice nominee Martha Koome to Parliament paving way for...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Diaz: Time to curb the second pandemic

By Chris Diaz The end of this month will mark the first year anniversary of widespread lockdowns around the world to contain the spread...

3 hours ago

business

First National Shadow Budget roots for a predictable tax regime and urgent debt management

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – A shadow National Budget published by a local public affairs and policy analysis consortium has called for the urgent...

3 hours ago

World

Amnesty International piles pressure for release of Burundian activist Lukuki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Amnesty International has renewed pressure on the Burundian Government to release an activist jailed for 32 years. Germain Lukuki...

3 hours ago

World

JSC To Proceed With interviews for Supreme Court Judge Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, April – 28 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) said Tuesday it will proceed with planned interviews for individuals eyeing the position...

7 hours ago

BBI

Fireworks expected as MPs set for BBI debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – The Senate and national Assembly were set to start debate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill Wednesday afternoon,...

7 hours ago

County News

Met department issues flash floods alert in North Eastern Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 28 – Kenya Metrological Department has called on people residing in the Northern Counties bordering Ethiopia to be on the lookout...

7 hours ago