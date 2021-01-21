Tiaty MP William Kamket arrested over links with Kapedo bandits

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 21 – Tiaty MP William Kamket was on Thursday arrested for allegedly fanning tension in the volatile Kapedo region in Turkana County.

The KANU legislator who was locked up at the Kileleshwa police, Nairobi from where he was set to be transferred to Nakuru for further grilling.

His arrest came barely days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said the government was in pursuit of leaders who are believed to be behind the spate of insecurity that has rocked the region in recent days.

“We are in hot pursuit of some people including leaders. It cannot happen that you murder security officers under the disguise of cattle rustling. We will collect every one of them including leaders,” he said.

The situation in the area escalated after a senior General Service Unit officer was shot and killed by suspected bandits in an ongoing operation to restore calm in the area.

The officer, a Superintendent of Police, was ambushed at Ameyen area.

Three other officers sustained gunshot injuries during the operation.

More officers were deployed in the area to weed out gunmen from hideouts within the volatile terrain following the attack.

Kapedo has over the years been a battle ground between police and militia leading to the loss of lives of many police officers with the deadliest attack happening in 2014 when 21 officers were murdered.