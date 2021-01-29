Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kapedo Police Station/FILE

Headlines

Police HQs deny rights violations in kapedo security operation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – The National Police Service has denied accusations of violating human rights in the ongoing security operation in Kapedo.

A multi-agency of officers from the General Service Unit (GSU), Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) and other security agencies are undertaking a major security operation in Kapedo following the killing of three police officers by bandits two weeks ago.

A senior GSU officer was among the officers killed, in what the Interior Ministry said was sanctioned by local leaders.

Since last week, at least 6 bodies of people thought to have been killed by police officers were found in the bush, among them an official from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). Police have denied killing them, with Owino pledging a “thorough investigation.”

“In our country, even persons who have been sentenced to death in the past, now for several years, have not been executed. We do not have anything like extra-judicial killings, it is a fallacy, a political gimmick,” Owino said in dismissing claims that security forces deployed to hunt down killers of the officers were engaged in extrajudicial killings and other forms of human rights violations.

By Friday, Owino said 7 people had been arrested and 35 firearms recovered.

“To our surprise, some of these pastoral communities have turned against the very police officers that are meant to protect them,” Owino told a news conference at police Headquarters.

He said the multi-agency operation will be conducted “for a long time”, until all the rogue elements are weeded out, of an area known for its tough terrain and influx of guns in wrong hands.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is important to note that cattle rustling has advanced from a traditional component during initiation to a commercial enterprise where very wealthy and influential individuals are financing the crime,” Owino said.

Owino said they believe the increased insecurity in the region is no longer linked to cattle rustling “therefore, it means that today’s cattle rustlers are simply criminals for hire. Following this scheme, we have seen the continuous killing of police officers undertaking their noble duty of protecting the people.”

It has also been linked to local politics.

Without divulging much details, Owino said police were narrowing down on individuals believed to be behind the killings.

In November 2014, 21 police officers were killed in Kapedo during an ambush by bandits in the worst attack on security forces in the country.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Uhuru says pregnant girls should not be kicked out of school

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Education to devise mechanisms of re-integrating girls who fell pregnant back...

26 mins ago

World

Japan PM says Olympics will unite world in hope

Tokyo, Japan, Jan 29 – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed Friday to hold the Olympics as a symbol of unity and hope, despite...

1 hour ago

County News

ODM endorses Wiper’s Machakos senatorial candidate as Chap Chap claims backing by regional office

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) declared its support for Wiper Party's Machakos Senatorial candidate Agnes Kavindu on Friday, a day after Maendeleo Chap Chap...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator

The Hague, Netherlands, Jan 29 – The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab has no link to reported post-vaccination deaths and no new side effects, the EU’s medicines...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Uhuru kicks off Central Kenya tour in Nyeri ahead of Sagana meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29- President Uhuru Kenyatta was set to meet elected leaders in Nyeri Friday ahead of a major meeting with leaders from...

4 hours ago

Focus on China

China, U.S. share “growing convergence of interests” on climate issue: UN chief

NEW YORK, US, Jan 29 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggested on Thursday that China and the United States cooperate on climate action. “There...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Europe’s vaccine row worsens as virus variant found in US

Berlin, Germany, Jan 28 – Europe’s row with AstraZeneca worsened after Germany declined to recommend the firm’s coronavirus vaccine for older people, while the...

5 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Seamless cooperation between National Government Administration Officers and police key in eradicating banditry

The degenerating levels of insecurity in Northern Kenya and North Rift Valley region specifically between the Turkana and West Pokot border is spiraling out...

7 hours ago