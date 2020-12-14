Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta conferred citizenship to the Shona people living in Kenya on December 12, 2020.

Africa

South Africa’s Malema party lauds kenya for recognising Shona people

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Party Sunday lauded the Kenyan Government’s move to confer citizenship to stateless 1,670 Shona and 1,300 Rwandese people who have been residing in Kenya since 1930.

The Julius Malema-led Party expressed pride in Kenya for setting an example in creating a Pan -Africanist community of African nations which is a recognition of the quest for universal citizenship of Africans in Africa.

“The EFF Congratulates the Kenyan Government for the conferment of citizenship to fellow Africans who have been In Kenya since the early 60s and 70s but remained stateless ever since, we are proud of you and shall ever recognize you as a shining example of the society we are striving for,” the party said in a statement.

The Party urged other African governments to emulate the Uhuru Kenyatta-led government on their bold step of conferring citizenship to Africans regardless of their tribal affinity, religious affiliation, and ancestral origin.

“We call on the rest of African governments to emulate the people and government of Kenya on their bold step towards a united Pan Africanist society of Africa where all African communities co-exist peacefully,” EFF said.

While presiding over the 57th Jamhuri Day on Saturday, 12 December, President Kenyatta issued a directive declaring Shona as the 43rd community in Kenya.

EFF noted that communities in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Somalia, Burundi including White South Africans have benefitted from the generosity of the people and government of Kenya.

The two communities will now be recognized among Kenyan tribes and receive services requiring national identity cards as a prerequisite.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Shona community hails from Zimbabwe, most of them having arrived in Kenya as missionaries and their quest for citizenship has lasted for years.

Twenty representatives from both communities received registration certificates from the President during the Jamhuri Day celebrations held at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Shona community members live in Kiambu County where they first settled when they arrived in Kenya and some have intermarried with Kenyan locals.

In 2016, the President conferred citizenship to the Makonde Community in a similar exercise.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Eswatini PM dies in S. African hospital after contracting Covid-19

Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec 13 – The prime minister of Eswatini, Africa’s last absolute monarchy, died in a South African hospital on Sunday after...

15 mins ago

World

US government confirms cyberattack

Washington, United States, Dec 14 – The US government confirmed Sunday that its computer networks had been hit by a cyberattack, as The Washington...

15 mins ago

Capital Health

Brazil’s vaccination plan is assailed as ‘incompetent’

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dec 14 – President Jair Bolsonaro faced scathing criticism Sunday over his government’s plan — or lack thereof, opponents said...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

US to start vaccinating as Germany returns to partial lockdown

Kalamazoo, United States, Dec 14 – The United States prepared to start its Covid-19 vaccination program on Monday as the nation’s death toll edged...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Daring gang raids Manu Chandaria’s Muthaiga home

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14- A gang of 8 raided the city residence of industrialist Dr. Manu Chandaria, despite armed police deployment. Police said the...

4 hours ago

County News

Mob kills 22-year-old man who strangled his mother to death over land inheritance

KISII, Kenya, Dec 13 – A mob in Kisii killed a 22-year-old man on Sunday who is accused of murdering his mother after she...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

366 COVID-19 cases, single virus-linked death reported in 24 hours

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 –The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 366 new COVID-19 cases from 4,205 samples tested within 24 hours with a...

17 hours ago

Africa

Somaliland leader arrives in Nairobi for Monday talks with President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 –President of Somaliland, Musa Bihi Abdi arrived in the country on Sunday ahead of talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta on...

19 hours ago