Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/CFM-FILE

Kenya

Court orders Sonko impeachment proceedings to proceed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 The impeachment proceedings against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will have to proceed to completion after the court declined to halt them.

Sonko had filed a petition at the Employment and Labour Relations Court where he sought to have the proceedings that kicked off at the Senate suspended, arguing that the county assembly that passed a motion to kick him out was unprocedural.

On Wednesday, Justice Mathews Nduma Nderi declined to issue a stay order.

The Judge noted that the impeachment motion was far from over until the Senate decides whether to approve or reject it.

The Governor was impeached on December 3 by 88 out of 122 Members of the County Assembly over accusations of abuse of office, deserting duty among others.

Stopping the Senate, the Judge argued, would contravene the law on the separation of power doctrines.

“This court can only entertain a petition of this nature after all avenues pertaining to the impeachment have been completed,” he ruled.

He said the Senate is an appellate court of the County assemblies and should be allowed to do its work.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sonko through his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui had filed an urgent application seeking an order to halt the Senate from debating the impeachment motion against him.

The lawyer told the court that Members of the County Assembly convened a meeting to impeach Sonko despite an existing court order.

The Senate kicked off Sonko’s impeachment proceedings Wednesday and was expected to end Thursday when he will know his fate.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Europe tightens virus curbs as Christmas surge fears grow

Berlin, Germany, Dec 14 – Several European countries tightened restrictions on Wednesday, as Germany set a record for daily deaths and the United States...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Matungu by-election to be held in March 2021

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The by-election for Matungu Constituency will be held in March 2021, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has...

5 hours ago

County News

IPOA launches probe into police disruption of Sonko meeting on Riverside Drive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16- The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into the recent police disruption of a meeting convened by...

5 hours ago

Africa

11 dead in farmer-herder clashes in Chad

N’Djamena, Chad Dec 16 – Eleven people have been killed in fresh clashes in southern Chad between nomadic herders and farmers, according to a prosecutor...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Jumwa, Sifuna to appear before NCIC on Monday and Tuesday over vulgar tirades

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 –The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and ODM Secretary General Edwin...

6 hours ago

County News

Sonko pleads with Senate to dismiss impeachment, claims witch-hunt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has denied accusations by the Nairobi County Assembly which impeached him. Sonko who was...

6 hours ago

County News

MCAs plead with Senate to kick out Sonko as impeachment trial gets underway

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – Impeachment proceedings against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko kicked off Wednesday, with the County Assembly pleading with the Senate to...

7 hours ago

World

EU chief says ‘next days decisive’ in Brexit talks

Brussels, Belgium, Dec 16 – British and European negotiators have made progress towards agreeing fair trade rules but are still far apart on access...

9 hours ago