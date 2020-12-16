Court orders Sonko impeachment proceedings to proceed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 The impeachment proceedings against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will have to proceed to completion after the court declined to halt them.

Sonko had filed a petition at the Employment and Labour Relations Court where he sought to have the proceedings that kicked off at the Senate suspended, arguing that the county assembly that passed a motion to kick him out was unprocedural.

On Wednesday, Justice Mathews Nduma Nderi declined to issue a stay order.

The Judge noted that the impeachment motion was far from over until the Senate decides whether to approve or reject it.

The Governor was impeached on December 3 by 88 out of 122 Members of the County Assembly over accusations of abuse of office, deserting duty among others.

Stopping the Senate, the Judge argued, would contravene the law on the separation of power doctrines.

“This court can only entertain a petition of this nature after all avenues pertaining to the impeachment have been completed,” he ruled.

He said the Senate is an appellate court of the County assemblies and should be allowed to do its work.

Sonko through his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui had filed an urgent application seeking an order to halt the Senate from debating the impeachment motion against him.

The lawyer told the court that Members of the County Assembly convened a meeting to impeach Sonko despite an existing court order.

The Senate kicked off Sonko’s impeachment proceedings Wednesday and was expected to end Thursday when he will know his fate.