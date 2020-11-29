Wamalwa, Oparanya launch BBI Signature Collection drive in Western

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 -Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has joined governors from the western region in launching the signature collection drive in support of the Constitution Amendment Bill.

Speaking during the ceremony held at the Mabanda Farmers Training College in Bungoma County, Wamalwa urged Members of the 47 County Assemblies to consider and approve the Bill when they are transmitted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He said the devolved units were the biggest beneficiaries of the initiative which is spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga.

“Devolution is the lowest hanging fruit in the BBI process, because when devolution succeeds, every Kenyan succeeds,” he stated.

Council of Governors Chairman and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said BBI will strengthen devolution by increasing the disbursement of funds to counties and the establishment of the Ward Development Fund.

“I am urging all leaders from the western region to unite and work towards a common goal because if we keep presenting a divided front it will be easy to scatter us and the interests of our constituents will not be addressed,” Oparanya said.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati asked Western residents to support the BBI based on the benefits that will promote grassroots development and cure perennial post-election violence.

“If we get the three new constituencies proposed in the BBI Bill, it means that Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations and the disbursements by Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KERRA) will increase from Sh100 billion to Sh250 billion,” he said.

The BBI report increases funds allocation to the devolved units from at least 15 percent to at least 35 percent.