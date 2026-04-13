Ruto reaffirms UDA–ODM cooperation in Kisii-Nyamira tour

KISII, Kenya, Apr 13 — The United Democratic Alliance and Orange Democratic Movement will continue to work together to deliver transformation across the country, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the Broad-Based Government is the driving force behind accelerated development in the country.

“We will continue uniting the country and preaching peace under the broad-based arrangement,” he said.

President Ruto made the remarks nn the second day of his development tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties on Monday.

On the opposition, the President accused the leaders of threatening to plunge the country into chaos should they lose the next election.

“We cannot allow a few people to destroy our country. Our destiny will be determined by 60 million of us and not two or three people,” the President pointed out.

He took a swipe at the opposition for peddling falsehoods, dwelling on propaganda and preaching hatred.

“These people have no vision, no plan and lack an agenda. How will they compete against us with our development record?” the President asked.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki echoed the President’s message that Kenya belongs to all people, warning that a few “characters” cannot be allowed to create chaos and violence.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati said the Broad-Based Government between UDA and ODM has led to rapid national development.

“If there is a productive engagement with the government, it is this one,” Mr Arati stated, adding that he will continue working with the government for the sake of the people of Kisii County.

He added: “They have been insulting us for working with UDA, but we will not look back. This is about delivering service to the people.”

In Nyamira, the President assured residents that a station for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will be built in the county, dismissing claims that the area has been ignored in the extension of the rail from Naivasha to Kisumu.

He explained that a station worth KSh300 million will be set up at Ikonge, pointing out that the facility will be a transport hub for people and goods.

“Be ready to take advantage of this important facility,” he told the residents, noting that the SGR will be key in transporting produce such as tea, bananas, and macadamia within Kenya and to the region.

The extension of the SGR from Naivasha through Nyamira, Kisumu, Malaba and beyond will stimulate economic growth in the country and across the region, he stated.

“Falsehoods have been doing rounds that we won’t have an SGR station here. I am here to tell you that this is not true,” he said.

The President had day-long meetings in Nyamira and Kisii counties, including laying the foundation stone for construction of facilities at the proposed Nyamira University College.

“When we said we would build a university here, some people doubted us. As you can see today, the university is now taking shape,” President Ruto said.

He explained: “Initially, we had allocated KSh200 million for this project. We are adding another Sh300 million,” he said.

He pointed out that an additional KSh300 million would be spent on building hostels.

The President thanked North Mugirango MP Joshua Nyamoko for moving a secondary school to create space for the university.

“Hon Nyamoko provided KSh25m for reconstruction of the school. I will provide an additional KSh20 million to help establish the secondary school elsewhere,” he said.

The President assured the residents of Nyamira and Kisii counties that they “are right at the centre of the National Government” development plans. Divisive politics, he cautioned, belongs to the past, reiterating his commitment to ensure that every part of the country gets their rightful share.

On health, the President said a new hospital will be established to serve Nyamira and the neighbourhood.

“We are in talks with the county government to build a new hospital worth KSh1 billion,” he said, noting that development, and not ethnicity, will deliver the transformation Kenyans yearn for.

Further, he announced that KSh950 million has been set aside to build a new stadium in Nyamira.

“I have told Governor Amos Nyaribo to look for land where we can build a stadium,” he said.

DP Kindiki, who is accompanying the President on his four-day tour, told the residents that President Ruto is focused on his vision and resolute in his determination to bring tangible change.

“Your Excellency, you have come here for development not politics,” the DP said, adding that the President’s tour is geared towards unlocking stalled road projects, building markets, schools and stadia.

Governor Nyaribo expressed his support for the President, saying his development record speaks for itself.

“We thank you for the hospital, university and the roads,” Mr Nyaribo said.

Mr Nyamoko said Nyamira will be transformed under the leadership of President Ruto.

On the second day of his tour in Kisii County, the President also launched the construction of the Bobaracho-Ting’a road and access roads to Gianchore Tea Factory.The road is good news to tea farmers who have endured difficulties in transporting their produce to the factory.

The President said contractors had returned to build all roads that had stalled, pointing out that contracts for some of them have already been advertised.

In Kisii County, the President laid the foundation stone for the KSh100 million Kegogi Modern Market, which will accommodate 200 traders.

Across the county, the President said, the government is building 22 modern markets at a cost of KSh2.5 billion.

“We said every hustle matters and this is the reason we are building all the markets. Mama mboga and other traders need clean spaces for their enterprises,” he said.

The President pointed out that the government has a development record to present to Kenyans while his competitors have nothing to show the electorate.

“In education, we have employed 100,000 teachers, built 23,000 new classrooms and rolled out a new funding model for fighting universities,” he said.

In the past three years, he said, his administration has stabilised the economy by bringing down inflation, interest rates and the exchange rate, and bolstered forex reserves from $5.7 billion to $14.6 billion.

With the economy now on sound footing, the President said the government now has sufficient resources for development, including building roads.

One of the key projects the government is focusing on in Gusiiland is electricity connectivity through the last mile programme.

“We are investing KSh300million to enhance the connection of homes to electricity. Our plan is to connect an additional 20,000 homes,” the President said.