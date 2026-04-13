Bolt Says Ride-hailing evolving into key income stream in Kenya’s growing gig economy

NAIROBI, Kenya April 13 — Ride-hailing is rapidly transforming Kenya’s urban economy, emerging as both a critical transport solution and a major source of income for a growing number of workers.

A joint study by IPSOS and Bolt shows the sector is no longer just a side hustle but a central pillar of the country’s expanding gig economy, which is valued at over $1 billion and supports more than 1.5 million workers.

Across Africa, ride-hailing accounts for 36 per cent of gig economy activity, underlining its growing importance as digital platforms reshape employment patterns.

In Kenya, reliance on ride-hailing is particularly strong, with 53 per cent of drivers depending on it as their primary source of income — significantly higher than in comparable markets such as Nigeria and South Africa, according to the report.

Industry players say the sector is set to expand further, driven by rising urbanisation, technology adoption, and demand for flexible work opportunities.

“Ride-hailing in Africa is expected to continue growing as an important part of the urban mobility ecosystem, providing both flexible income opportunities and improved transport access,” Bolt said in response to queries following the launch of the report that was released in March.

“As the sector evolves, we anticipate a more structured and sustainable ecosystem supported by technology, partnerships, and regulatory development while maintaining the flexibility that remains a key attraction for many drivers,” the company added.

The growth of ride-hailing comes against a backdrop of limited formal employment opportunities, particularly among young people. Kenya’s labour market remains heavily informal, accounting for about 90 per cent of new jobs, making digital platforms an increasingly important avenue for income generation.

For many drivers, the platforms offer not just income but improved livelihoods. The Ipsos study shows that 54 per cent of gig workers reported a significant improvement in their standard of living, while a further 44 per cent reported slight improvements.

Ride-hailing is also contributing to financial inclusion, with a majority of transactions processed through mobile money platforms, enabling workers to build financial histories and access credit.

Bolt says flexibility remains one of the biggest attractions for drivers, allowing them to choose when and how they work.

“Many drivers in Kenya depend on ride-hailing platforms either as their main source of income or to supplement what they already earn,” the company said.

“Earnings on the platform are flexible, varying based on factors such as hours worked, location, and time of day; peak periods offer higher earning potential.”

The company added that it is working to improve income stability through better marketplace efficiency.

“We continue to focus on improving marketplace efficiency through optimal pricing, demand generation, and supply balancing to help drivers maximize their time online and improve earnings consistency,” it said.

As the sector grows, questions around pay fairness between markets in the Global North and South continue to emerge. Bolt says differences in earnings reflect broader economic realities.

“Earnings differ across markets due to variations in the cost of living, demand patterns, and local economic conditions,” the company said.

“Bolt’s approach is to ensure pricing is locally relevant and competitive, balancing rider affordability with sustainable earning opportunities for drivers.”

While flexibility is a key strength, concerns around job security and benefits remain part of the conversation. Bolt maintains that its model prioritises independence while exploring ways to enhance driver experience.

“Drivers on the Bolt platform are independent partners, not employees, which gives them the flexibility to choose when and how they work,” the company said.

“We are focused on improving the overall driver experience through better marketplace conditions, earning opportunities, and partnerships that can add value to drivers on the platform.”

The report also highlights the rapid expansion of digital platforms in Kenya, growing from 11 in 2015 to more than 40 today, further signalling the scale and trajectory of the gig economy.

As ride-hailing continues to expand, it is increasingly being seen not just as a transport solution, but as a vital engine of economic participation, offering flexible, technology-driven opportunities in a rapidly evolving labour market.