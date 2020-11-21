Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Dr. Nira Patel succumbed to COVID-19 on November 21, 2020.

Capital Health

Dental Surgeon Dr. Nira Patel succumbs to COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – Dental surgeon Dr. Nira Patel has succumbed to COVID-19 barely two days after she contracted the virus.

Dr. Patel succumbed on Saturday, the same day the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) announced the death of yet another medic, Dr. Anthony Were Omollo, a kidney specialist who also succumbed to the virus.

Dr. Patel succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital after developing complications.

“We mourn the passing on of Dr. Nira Patel due to COVID-19 complications,” the doctors union tweeted Sadding that she was recently bestowed with the life membership of the Kenya Dental Association (KDA).

Dr. Patel’s death brings the total number of medical specialists who have since succumbed to the virus in the country to 12.

32 other healthcare workers have also succumbed to the virus with close to 25, 000 others infected countrywide.

The growing number of medics succumbing to the virus has raised concerns among healthcare workers whose union issued a strike notice.

Doctors countrywide are set to down tools on December 6, 2020 if the government does not meet their demands key among them providing adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya records 17 more COVID-19 deaths as infections soar to 76,404

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – 17 patients succumbed to coronavirus on Saturday raising Kenya’s death toll to 1, 366. The new fatalities include those...

15 mins ago

Africa

Ethiopia claims advances, rejects talks in fight with dissident region

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 21 – Ethiopia’s government claimed advances in its battle against the dissident Tigray region on Saturday, while showing no signs of...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Experts say Erectile dysfunction treatment possible with early diagnosis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Erectile dysfunction (ED) though considered taboo to talk about by many men is much more common than previously thought....

4 hours ago

Kenya

Old civil servants must quit govt from January 2021: PSC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21- There will be no extension of service for public officers retiring upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 60...

4 hours ago

Kenya

DCI probing carty-gang online cartel over disappearance of young girls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21- Detectives have now linked the mysterious disappearances of teenage girls from their homes to an online cartel, that mainly targets...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Top Kidney specialist Dr. Anthony Omollo succumbs to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – Kenya has lost yet another top doctor to COVID-19, a worrying trend that continues to send shock waves among...

4 hours ago

World

Huge crowd gathers for Pakistani firebrand cleric’s funeral

Lahore, Pakistan, Nov 21 – Massive crowds of maskless mourners gathered in Lahore on Saturday for the funeral of hardline Pakistani cleric Khadim Hussain...

4 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

US extends Iraq sanctions waiver until before Biden inauguration

Baghdad, Iraq, Nov 21 – Washington has granted Iraq a shortened 45-day sanctions waiver to import Iranian gas that will expire days before US President...

5 hours ago