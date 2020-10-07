Kagwe says LYFT nicotine pouches illegally cleared by pharmacy board

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday declared the registration of the LYFT nicotine pouches in Kenya illegal directing the Pharmacy and Poisons Board to deregister them .

A letter to the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board CEO Fred Siyoi from Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe indicated that the licensing of the pouches by the board was done contrary to the provisions of Section 25 of the Pharmacy and Poisons Act CAP 224, under which the were registered as a pharmaceutical drug.

The health ministry opined that the nicotine pouches neither meet the descriptions of ‘Part I poison’ nor ‘Part II poison’ as prescribed in the Act.

“Further, the manner in which the product is sold to the public does not meet the provisions of Section 23 of CAP 244 as required. Similarly, market surveillance has revealed that the product is dispensed in automatic vending machines contrary to the law,” Kagwe stated.

In light of the MoH’s declaration, the Poison’s Board was tasked to furnish the ministry with a comprehensive report on the criteria used and circumstances leading to the registration and licensing of the product under Pharmacy and Poisons Act.

The CS further noted that market surveillance has revealed that the product is dispensed in automatic vending machines contrary to the law.

LYFT is a nicotine pouch marketed by British American Tobacco (BAT-Kenya) as an alternative to cigarettes for addicted smokers.

On the September 28, BAT-Kenya Managing Director Beverly Spencer-Obatoyinbo requested for an urgent meeting with the Health CS to provide comprehensive information about LYFT, its science and the additional steps been taken to ensure the product is not sold to under eighteen’s.

The meeting never materialized.

In the letter, BAT stated that the product does not contain Tobacco whilst the nicotine contained is industry leading in respect of both purity and grade.

The Nicotine pouch has fast gained popularity among young people since being introduced in the market late in 2019; resulting to parents calling for further tests on the product.

Many users say it gives a feeling of being high in a very short span between placing it in the mouth and the time it takes effect.

The effects can be further heightened if one has been drinking alcohol.

It is sold over the counter and is easily found in supermarkets and local shops at Sh20.

While pouches are marketed as a safer alternative for smoking addicts who want to quit the habit, nicotine is still a highly addictive substance.

Currently there are no age restrictions.