Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Martha Karua is Narc Kenya's party leader. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Karua says govt should do more to eliminate abortion in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua says little has been done to ensure women and girls access safe and legal abortion in Kenya, 10 years after the country adopted the new progressive Constitution.

Speaking during a virtual meeting organised by the Centre for Reproductive Health to track the implementation of Article 26(4) of the Constitution, Karua said abortion stigma, misinformation and lack of the implementation of court decisions are key contributors to the status quo.

“Unsafe abortion remains one of the leading causes of maternal mortality and mobility in the country, we, therefore, cannot talk of beyond zero maternal mortality unless we focus on implementing Article 26(4),” she told participants during the online meeting held on Tuesday.

Article 26(4) provides that: abortion is permitted if, in the opinion of a trained health professional, there is a need for emergency treatment or the life or health of the mother is in danger, or if permitted by any other written law.

Karua, who served as the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister between 2003 to 2009, further faulted the government of dragging its feet in implementing a substantive law on the matter which led to more women procuring unsafe abortions.

“We have witnessed increased censorship including threats to crack down on health facilities providing reproductive health services. So when we fail to implement Article 26(4) of the Constitution we are actually condemning poor women and girls to quacks and to death by unsafe abortion,” the Narc-Kenya party leader noted.

Centre for Reproductive Health Senior Regional Director for Africa, Evelyn Opondo, urged Parliament and the Ministry of Health to fast-track the enactment of legislation that will provide clear standards and guidelines on abortion as a sign of commitment to reduce unsafe abortion.

“If we do nothing, we’ll lose about 27,000 women and girls in the next 10 years. These are preventable deaths. We are refusing to take action. Our hope relies on active citizenship. We must hold our governments accountable. We must demand our rights,” Opondo stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She cited a recent study that revealed that the National Police Service and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions are using provisions in the Penal Code to harass women and providers.

Opondo said the Penal Code is inapplicable to deal with matters of women’s reproductive health as she argued that women and girls should be empowered with information to make informed decisions on their life and health.

Stella Bosire, who serves as the Executive Director of the Kenya Medical Association, said the government must do more to implement the Bill of Rights in order to ensure no woman dies because of unsafe abortion.

“I give them a zero…because there is no value when women’s lives are lost,” Dr. Bosire said when asked to rate the government’s efforts in fulfilling Article 26(4) of the Constitution of Kenya.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

Muturi urges MPs to let Senate unlock revenue formula standoff

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has asked MPs to steer clear on the debate of the division...

23 mins ago

Focus on China

Two Hong Kong opposition lawmakers arrested over protests

Hong Kong, China, Aug 26 – Two prominent Hong Kong opposition lawmakers were arrested on Wednesday in a police operation focused on last year’s...

27 mins ago

World

Mother calls for calm over black son paralyzed in US police shooting

Kenosha, United States, Aug 24 – The mother of a black man shot repeatedly in the back by Wisconsin police called Tuesday for calm...

36 mins ago

Kenya

Omwenga’s murder suspects Chris Obure and Robert Ouko to remain in custody for 12 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26- Police were on Tuesday granted 12 days to hold businessman Chris Obure and Robert Ouko, so as to complete investigations...

45 mins ago

World

UN declares Africa free of polio

Lagos, Nigeria, Aug 25 – The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa was free of the virus that causes polio, a...

59 mins ago

World

Germany extends shorter work hours scheme

Berlin, Germany, Aug 25 – A German scheme that tops up pay for workers who lost work hours because of the coronavirus pandemic has...

1 hour ago

World

Sudan tells Pompeo it can’t normalise Israel ties now

Khartoum, Sudan, Aug 25 – Sudan said Tuesday it cannot establish diplomatic relations with Israel for now, dashing US hopes for a speedy breakthrough...

11 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Obado, his 4 children to face Sh73mn graft case for fleecing Migori County

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who is facing a murder charge in the killing of his girlfriend Sharon Otieno,...

14 hours ago