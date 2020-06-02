Connect with us

Capital News
KUCCPS CEO, John Muraguri said that TVET capacity was not fully exhausted mainly due to poor response from secondary schools which did not submit applications for their students/FILE/KUCCPS

Kenya

Over 2,000 students with university entry grades opt for TVET courses – KUCCPS

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – Over 2,000 candidates who attained the minimum university admission Grade of C+ in 2019’s  Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) opted to join Technical and Vocational  Education and Training (TVET) institutions, data from  Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service indicates.

Last year, the number of those who opted to join TVET courses despite qualifying for university programs was 1,269.

According to the placement agency, KUCCPS, 2,632 expressed interest in TVET institutions as opposed to degree courses highlighting the changing perception for technical courses among students.

“The growing number of these ‘TVET Champions’ is a clear indication that concerted efforts to improve enrollment in TVET courses are yielding fruits,” a statement issued by the education ministry stated.

Speaking during the launch of the academic calendar, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha noted that students should be encouraged to venture into technical courses that are not necessarily offered in universities.

“A significant number of students with C+ have opted to join TVET and they should be encouraged, it is gratifying to noted that the negative mindset that people have had against TVET is now changing,” he added.

A total of 125,463 attained C+ and above, the minimum university entry grade, hence were eligible for placement to university as government-sponsored students but only 122,831 candidates secured placement to degree courses in universities.

Only 88,724  students were placed on TVET institutions compared to 563,544 who qualified.

“The TVET number is expected to increase once the Ministry receives returns from institutions where students may have registered directly. It is also noted that the Placement Service undertakes continuous placement of students to TVET institutions, which will further grow the enrollment,” CS Magoha said.

KUCCPS CEO, John Muraguri said that TVET capacity was not fully exhausted mainly due to poor response from secondary schools which did not submit applications for their students.  

“2,228 SCHOOLS out of the 10,000 centres were able to submit choices for their students, this is only a 21.65 percent which is one of the concerns we have,” he said.

Among those selected to join TVET institutions, 53,726 will be admitted to diploma, 29112 to Craft Certificate. 5,886 will undertake training in Artisan certificate courses.

