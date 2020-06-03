Calibrated reopening of the economy to save lives, protect livelihoods – Jane Marriott

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriot has urged the government to consider easing coronavirus restrictions with the aim to stimulate economy activity and avert further loss of incomes and livelihoods.

She however noted the relaxation of restrictions would require an elaborate plan to keep the virus under control amid the soaring cases of infections.

Latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicates close to 300, 000 Kenyans have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic with the number expected to rise in the coming days if the situation does not change.

“I think we are the point where each country needs to make different decisions around how the economic, health and security issue can be balanced. The arguments are however pitting in favor of the economic argument and easing the lockdown and so if there is some form of way the lockdown can be eased that would make sense to me,” Marriot said during a phone interview with Capital FM News on Wednesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted on reopening the economy with his latest indication coming on Monday during the Madaraka Day celebrations.

The dusk-to-dawn curfew and the cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, including Eastleigh and Old Town, and Kilifi, Kwale and Mandera counties are due to expire on Saturday with Kenyans eagerly waiting to see what action the government will take next.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in the meantime has however, warned nations across the globe against lifting government lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 outbreak too soon and appealed for a more strategic approach instead.

Marriot however, lauded the government for the swift response against the virus since it was first reported in the country in March and urged Kenyans to comply with prevention measures including regular hand washing with water and soap, and maintaining social distance.

“Washing of hands, wearing of face masks and keeping high standards of hygiene is crucial in defeating the disease,” she said.

She committed UK government’s support to the Kenyan government in the fight against the virus even.

Marriot however emphasized on the need for transparency and accountability for the resources channeled to efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

“We are very supportive of accountability measures and I would like to see more of transparency in the record keeping and in showing where this money is going. And that is why the Office of the Auditor General is so important so that he/she can ensure that all these money is spent wisely for all Kenyans,” she said.

Kenya has been without a substantive Auditor General for close to a year now after Edward Ouko left office following the expiry of his eight year nonrenewable tenure. Interviews to seek a replacement have not been concluded.

The UK government recently donated Sh2.6 billion to the African Union (AU) to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Marriot said the UK government will not hesitate to offer further support ion vaccination once current trials of COVID-19 vaccines are concluded and a vaccine approved.

Kenya has so far recorded 2,093 COVID-19 cases, 71 fatalities . Some 499 patients have recovered.