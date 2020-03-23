Connect with us

Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General, Major General Mohammed Badi/CFM/FILE - Moses Muoki

County News

NMS DG to chair inaugural cabinet meeting

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General, Major General Mohammed Badi, will Monday hold his first meeting with County Executive Committee members, whose departments were handed over to the national government in a newly signed deed of transfer.

The departments include Planning and Development Services, Transport, County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary Services, and Health.

The CEC members are expected to highlight and give a report on projects either planned or ongoing, budget allocation, staff payroll and challenges faced in each department.

Badi was appointed last week by President Uhuru Kenyatta to head the newly created office that will run Nairobi.

President Kenyatta gave Badi 100 days to deal with corruption and dismantle cartels that have held City Hall at ransom for years.

The Head of State noted the need for the delivery of efficient services in Nairobi, being the capital of Nairobi.

Badi will be deputized by Enosh Momanyi.

The office has also been tasked with coming up with railway city master plan and establishing city railway development authority.

The area has already been gazzeted by Nairobi county government as a special area to pave way for planning and implementation of the master plan.

The NMS is also to ensure that garbage is effectively and efficiently collected, in partnership with National Youth service.

Badi Friday announced that he will be operating from the Kenya International Conference Center, but CEC members will continue to operate from City Hall.

