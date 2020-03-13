Connect with us

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13 – Kenya has confiemd the first case of coronavirus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the virus was confirmed on a female student who traveled in from the US via London.

