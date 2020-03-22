Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE - MOH

Kenya confirms 8 more coronavirus cases raising total to 15

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Kenya has confirmed 8 more coronavirus cases raising the number of those infected to fifteen.

The eight, being five Kenyans, two Frenchmen and a Mexican, are said to have arrived in the country through Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Sunday the 8 cases have been confirmed in the last 72 hours.

CS Kagwe says the government is tracing 363 other persons that came into contact with patients now isolated, at Kenyatta National Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit.

The virus has so far claimed 13,000 lives and infected 300,000 people globally.

