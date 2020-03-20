Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Capital Health

CS Kariuki directs water agencies to ensure adequate water supply for handwashing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 20 – Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has directed Chief Executive Officers of Water Works Development agencies to work with counties to ensure functional water points in cities and towns.

Kariuki said the directive is part of measures to ensure people are able to wash their hands so as to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Kenya has so far confirmed seven positive cases, with the focus now on ensuring zero new infections, according to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

“Install adequate handwashing points within the urban areas including cities, towns, slums and market centre,” Kariuki said, in the new directive to Water agencies CEO’s.

She also directed the provision of water tanks in strategic locations and points countrywide.

“To enable efficient and effective hand washing points. These points must be supervised to avoid wastage of water like taps being left running throughout even at night without control,” she warned.

She also directed the mapping of high densely populated areas to ensure there are adequate water supply and points for handwashing.

Kariuki also wants the CEO’s to liaise with water service providers to ensure adequate provision of water to all the residents, while guarding against water supply interruptions.

In hospitals, health centers and dispensaries, CS Kariuki directed the officials to ensure adequate water supply.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She also wants adequate water supply systems installed in rural areas where locals face a major challenge of clean water so as to promote the hand-washing culture.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

6 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

1 week ago

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020