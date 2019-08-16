Light aircraft rams into wildebeests at airstrip in Maasai Mara

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16- A light aircraft operated by Safari Link was Friday involved in an accident as it landed at the Kichwa Tembo Airstrip within the Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

The aircraft rammed on a couple of wildebeests while landing which according to the firm were running across the runaway.

In a statement released following the incident, Safari Link said all passengers and crew were evacuated safely with no injuries or fatalities.

The firm said a team of engineers had been sent to the scene of the incident to fix the aircraft.

“The aircraft is disabled, and we have dispatched other aircraft to take engineers, and company staff to the site to further assess the situation. We wish to thank friends of SafariLink on the ground at Kichwa Tembo for all their assistance and cooperation,” reads the statement.

Two wildebeests hit by the plane died.