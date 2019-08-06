It’s murder charge for GSU officer who killed colleague then faked an attack

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – An investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has revealed that a General Service Unit (GSU) officer based at Wilson Airport shot dead his colleague and then faked an attack.

Following a forensic investigation, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the July 27 incident was “a clear case of homicide.”

“He has been arrested and we are ready to present him in court to face murder,” Kinoti said.

The officer, identified as Constable Samson Morongo, had alleged that unknown people, who were wearing full combat uniform similar to theirs had accosted them, killed his colleague and then stole their firearms.

“After killing his colleague, the officer went ahead to make a report that they had been attacked by unknown people who killed his colleague and took their firearms,” the DCI said.

The two officers were deployed to the airport’s watchtower guard duties when the incident occurred at night.

“Upon carrying out forensic analysis, DCI detectives were able to connect the officer to the murder,” Kinoti said, “the suspect’s clothes were subjected to gunshot residue test at the Government Chemist and it tested positive hence placing him in very close proximity to the shooting scene.”

There has been a rising trend of police officers turning guns on their colleagues across the country, in what a recent report attributed to stress or low morale.

Just last week on August 2, an officer based in Kakamega police station killed his colleague.

In 2016, the then Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet formed a task force, whose mandate was to establish the cause of the killings, but findings of the report were never made public.