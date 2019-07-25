Police officer apprehended for duping Treasury official Sh200,000 after false arrest

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – A police officer was Wednesday evening arrested for duping a National Treasury official Sh200,000 claiming that he was among government officers being investigated for misappropriation of funds allocated to two Sh63 billion multipurpose dams.

The officer identified as Arimba Rioba unlawfully arrested the Treasury officials just a day after National Tresury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge were placed under arrest after surrendering to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations following a decision by the public prosecutor to charge them over the Sh63 billion dam projects in Aror and Kimwarer in Uasin Gishu county.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rioba demanded for Sh300,000 from Mohammed Kiprim arap Cheboi to secure his release. He later set Cheboi free after he raised Sh200,000.

He is said to have returned to the National Treasury on Wednesday where he again unlawfully arrested a Peter Oyaro, a businessman and friend of Cheboi on similar allegations.

Rioba demanded for Sh100,000 from Oyaro but police laid an ambush following a tip off and freed him.

Rioba’s accomplice, a colleague in the police service identified as Oliver Tambo escaped.